Mobile Value-Added Services (MVAS) Market Trends, Demand, Share, Major Player, Competitive Outlook Forecast to 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Mobile Value-Added Services (MVAS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The global mobile value-added services market grew at a CAGR of more than 12% during 2014-2019. Mobile value-added services (MVAS) refer to the non-core facilities offered by a telecommunications operator. These services commonly include short message service (SMS), unstructured supplementary service data (USSD), utility VAS, social networking, infotainment, m-education, etc. These additional services are chargeable, which increase the overall revenue of the telecom business. MVAS also helps in enhancing consumer experience, improving pricing proposition, and maximizing operator’s return on investment (ROI).
Rapid urbanization, widespread adoption of smart devices, and high penetration of 3G and 4G services have resulted in the escalated utilization of mobile value-added services (MVAS). Furthermore, the changing inclination towards value-based content offered by the over-the-top (OTT) media services also fuels the market growth. The rapid shift of the millennial population towards MVAS to access new and innovative content as per their convenience further augments the demand. Moreover, the market is also catalyzed by the augmentation of digitization across industries. For instance, in the automobile sector, car rental service providers widely use mobile location-based services (LBS) to offer tracking facilities. Additionally, several advancements in the 5G technology, coupled with the emergence of cloud-based VAS systems, are further anticipated to drive the mobile value-added services (MVAS) market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue to exhibit strong growth in the next few years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- AT&T
- Alphabet Inc.
- com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Baidu Inc.
- Comverse Technology Inc.
- com
- Gemalto
- Google LLC
- InMobi
- Kongzhong Corp
- Mahindra Comviva
- Mobily
- One97 Communications Ltd.
- OnMobile
- Vodafone Group Plc
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Solution:
- Short Messaging Service (SMS)
- Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)
- Location Based Services
- Mobile Email & IM
- Mobile Money
- Mobile Advertising
- Mobile Infotainment
- Others
Breakup by Device Type:
- Mobile Phone
- Tablet PC
- Laptop/Data-Card
- Others
Breakup by End-User:
- SMBs
- Enterprises
Breakup by Vertical:
- BFSI
- Media and Entertainment
- Healthcare
- Education
- Retail
- Government
- Telecom & IT
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020-2025)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
