Homeland Security Market Insight, Size, Revenue, Growth Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Trends and Demand by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Homeland Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global homeland security market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020.Homeland security includes the security solutions employed to recognize anti-social threats and ensure optimum protection for civilians. It utilizes thermal imaging devices, weapons, radios, metal, explosives and radiation detectors, satellite assisted equipment, access control systems, etc. Multiple modeling and simulation systems are also used for improving communications and security across public spaces, defense establishments, railways, military, etc.

The growing number of terrorist activities bolsters the demand for efficient homeland security systems. The high-security threats have elevated the need to safeguard the operations of both public and private organizations. Moreover, the introduction of favorable government policies to terminate cross-border insurgencies and foster national security has also induced the market growth. Homeland security forces are often deployed to prevent and control riots, domestic tensions, and political unrest. Additionally, the proliferation of technically advanced weapons and defense technologies, along with the integration of cloud-based services, the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning (ML), have led to the launch of innovative security solutions. Besides this, the growing concerns for aviation, maritime, and border security, coupled with a high prevalence of cyber-attacks, are anticipated to catalyze the homeland security market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global homeland security market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Accenture

Boeing Co.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

General Dynamics Corp.

General Electric Co.

IBM Corp.

L-3 Communications Holdings

Lockheed Martin Corp.

SAIC

Unisys

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Aviation Security

Maritime Security

Border Security

Critical Infrastructure Security

Cyber Security

CBRN Security

Mass Transit Security

Others

Breakup by System:

Intelligence and Surveillance System

Detection and Monitoring System

Weapon System

Access Control System

Modelling and Simulation

Communication System

Platforms

Rescue and Recovery System

Command and Control System

Countermeasure System

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Public Sector

Private Sector

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

