Mining Truck Market 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mining Truck Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global mining truck market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global mining truck market to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Mining trucks are the heavy-duty dump trucks used to transport rocks and other mined materials. They are specially designed in accordance with off-road/off-highway conditions and are also equipped for slippery paths. The mining trucks majorly include bottom dump trucks, rear dump trucks, lube trucks, and water trucks. Bottom dump trucks, being the most common type, is deployed for transporting large amounts of mined materials.

The expanding mining industry, coupled with the rising need for smooth and efficient transportation of mined materials, is propelling the demand for mining trucks. Furthermore, the high prevalence of automation in mining operations to enhance productivity and reduce the risk of accidents further fuels the market growth. Additionally, the emergence of driverless electric vehicles to minimize greenhouse gas emissions is also augmenting the global market. Additionally, rising exploration of new coalfields and continuous extraction of precious metals have increased the requirement for high-capacity off-road vehicles, such as mining trucks. Besides this, the growing adoption of modern off-road vehicles by numerous construction companies is expected to further drive the demand for mining trucks in the coming years.

Mining Truck Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global mining truck market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

BEML Limited

Bryan Industries Pty Ltd

Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

Doosan Corporation

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Kress Corporation

OJSC BelAZ

Sany Group Co., Ltd.

Voltas Limited

Volvo Group

XCMG Group

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global mining truck market on the basis of type, application, payload capacity, drive and region.

Breakup by Type:

Bottom Dump

Rear Dump

Lube

Tow

Water

Others

Breakup by Application:

Coal Mining

Iron Mining

Copper Mining

Aluminum Mining

Others

Breakup by Payload Capacity:

< 90 Metric Tons

90≤149 Metric Tons

150≤290 Metric Tons

>290 Metric Tons

Breakup by Drive:

Mechanical Drive

Electrical Drive

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Others

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mining-truck-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

