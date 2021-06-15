Implantable Medical Devices Market Report 2021, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Implantable Medical Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global implantable medical devices market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global implantable medical devices market to reach a value of US$ 160.3 Billion by 2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Medical implants refer to the human-made devices that are utilized for replacing or supporting damaged body organs, improving their overall functioning, and treating defects in the normal body functions. They are introduced in the human body through surgical or medical methods on both permanent and temporary basis and can be removed when required. These devices are generally made using skin, bones, metals, tissues, ceramics, plastics, and other materials.
The increasing prevalence of numerous chronic diseases, such as arthritis, heart failures, sensory or cognitive modality, etc., that require several types of implants to sustain the life of a patient is primarily driving the market growth. Additionally, the escalating geriatric population who are more prone to such ailments is also propelling the demand for implantable medical devices market. Besides this, the rising consumer consciousness towards physical appearances is augmenting the demand for implantable medical devices in cosmetic surgeries. Furthermore, several technological innovations in the fields of microelectronics and biotechnology to introduce advanced implantable medical devices are expected to further strengthen the market growth in the coming years.
Implantable Medical Devices Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global implantable medical devices market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT)
- Biotronik
- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX)
- R. Bard, Inc.
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH)
- Conmed Corporation ((NYSE: CNMD))
- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED)
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART)
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)
- LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN)
- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT)
- Nuvasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA)
- Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE: SNN)
- Jude Medical, Inc.
- Institut Straumann AG. (OTCMKTS: SAUHY)
- Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK)
- Wright Medical Group N.V.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH)
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global implantable medical devices market on the basis of product type, material, end user and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Orthopedic implants
- Dental implants
- Facial implants
- Breast implants
- Cardiovascular implants
- Others
Breakup by Material:
- Market trends
- Metals
- Ceramics
- Biologics
Breakup by End-User:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory surgery centers (ascs)
- Clinics
Breakup by Region:
- North america
- Europe
- Asia pacific
- Middle east and africa
- Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
