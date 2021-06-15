Atrial Fibrillation Treatment Market Research Report, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Atrial Fibrillation Treatment Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global atrial fibrillation treatment market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) refers to a type of cardiac condition in which irregular and rapid heart rate increase the risks of heart failure, stroke, and other heart-related complications. In this condition, the atrial chambers beat irregularly and out of coordination with the ventricle chambers of the heart, hence causing fatigue, shortness of breath, and heart palpitations. It may also lead to the formation of blood clots that can disrupt the blood flow to other organs. AFib can be treated with medications and other interventions to adjust the heart’s electrical impulses.

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is primarily propelling the market growth. Moreover, the escalating geriatric population who are more susceptible to such ailments is also providing a thrust to the market. Besides this, the increasing preferences for minimally invasive (MI) surgical procedures are further augmenting the demand for miniaturized surgical devices, remote nursing, and implant surgeries. Additionally, several technological advancements, such as the development of catheter ablation devices to remove damaged heart tissues and the introduction of innovative mapping and recording systems, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Various other factors, including continuous improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and extensive R&D activities in the field of medical sciences, are projected to further drive the market in the coming years.

Atrial Fibrillation Treatment Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the atrial fibrillation treatment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Abbott Laboratories ()

Atricure Inc.

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardiofocus Inc.

Hansen Medical Inc. (Auris Health)

Johnson & Johnson

Siemens Healthineers

Stereotaxis Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the atrial fibrillation treatment market on the basis of disorder type, treatment type, end-user and region.

Breakup by Disorder Type:

Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation

Persistent Atrial Fibrillation

Permanent Atrial Fibrillation

Others

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Medical Procedures

Medications

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Cardiac Labs

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

