North America Whey Protein Market 2020-2025: Trends, Size, Growth, Scope, Leading Companies and Industry Drivers

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Whey Protein Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the north america whey protein market reached a value of US$ 2 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Whey protein is a byproduct of milk that is separated during the cheese-making process. It is commercially available in three forms, namely concentrate, isolate, and hydrolyzed whey protein. Whey is considered a complete protein source as it contains nine essential amino acids. It offers several health benefits, such as building muscle, promoting fat loss, reducing inflammation, lowering blood pressure and bad cholesterol levels, and improving overall wellbeing. As a result, whey protein is extensively utilized across the food and beverage (F&B) industry in the formulation of smoothies, powders, and pills.
The rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases and increasing health consciousness amongst consumers are majorly driving the North America whey protein market growth. In line with this, the significant increase in gym and fitness center enrollments has led to the widespread consumption of protein supplements, which is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the growing incorporation of whey protein in functional food, infant formula, sports nutritional products, and clinical nutrition, are creating a positive outlook for the market in the region.
North America Whey Protein Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the north america whey protein market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the north america whey protein market on the basis of type, application type and country.
Breakup by Type:
- Whey Protein Concentrate
- Whey Protein Isolate
- Whey Protein Hydrolysates
Breakup by Application:
- Food and Beverages
- Nutrition Products and Pharmaceuticals
- Feed Applications
- Others
Breakup by Country:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020-2025)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
