North America Whey Protein Market 2020-2025: Trends, Size, Growth, Scope, Leading Companies and Industry Drivers

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Whey Protein Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the north america whey protein market reached a value of US$ 2 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-whey-protein-market/requestsample

Whey protein is a byproduct of milk that is separated during the cheese-making process. It is commercially available in three forms, namely concentrate, isolate, and hydrolyzed whey protein. Whey is considered a complete protein source as it contains nine essential amino acids. It offers several health benefits, such as building muscle, promoting fat loss, reducing inflammation, lowering blood pressure and bad cholesterol levels, and improving overall wellbeing. As a result, whey protein is extensively utilized across the food and beverage (F&B) industry in the formulation of smoothies, powders, and pills.

The rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases and increasing health consciousness amongst consumers are majorly driving the North America whey protein market growth. In line with this, the significant increase in gym and fitness center enrollments has led to the widespread consumption of protein supplements, which is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the growing incorporation of whey protein in functional food, infant formula, sports nutritional products, and clinical nutrition, are creating a positive outlook for the market in the region.

North America Whey Protein Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the north america whey protein market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the north america whey protein market on the basis of type, application type and country.

Breakup by Type:

Whey Protein Concentrate

Whey Protein Isolate

Whey Protein Hydrolysates

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Nutrition Products and Pharmaceuticals

Feed Applications

Others

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-whey-protein-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Europe Food Enzymes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-food-enzymes-market

Plant Based Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/plant-based-food-market

Latin America Food Enzymes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/latin-america-food-enzymes-market

Ready to Eat (RTE) Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ready-to-eat-food-market

Scandinavia Frozen Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/scandinavia-frozen-food-market

United States Organic and Natural Pet Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-organic-natural-pet-food-market

GCC Organic and Natural Pet Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-organic-natural-pet-food-market

Japan Organic and Natural Pet Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/japan-organic-natural-pet-food-market

Saudi Arabia Cat Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/Saudi-arabia-cat-food-market

Organic Baby Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/organic-baby-food-market

Saudi Arabia Dog Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-dog-food-market

Embolic Protection Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/embolic-protection-devices-market

Bone Densitometer Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bone-densitometer-market

Global Radio Advertising Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/radio-advertising-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800