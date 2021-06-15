India Footwear Market Report: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Footwear Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the india footwear market is currently witnessing steady growth and is expected to exhibit steady growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Footwear refers to several outer coverings worn to provide comfort and protection to the feet. It usually includes shoes, boots, sandals, slippers, etc. They are produced using several materials, such as leather, wood, canvas, rubber, jute, and plastic. In India, with the changing fashion and aesthetic trends, consumers are now preferring to purchase footwear with advanced technical fabrications, which provide maximum comfort with a wide variety of quality and styles.

The India footwear market is primarily driven by the elevating levels of urbanization and industrialization, which has resulted in the increasing demand for casual, formal, athletic, and fashion footwear. Furthermore, the rising globalization has led to the establishment of popular footwear brands across the country. Moreover, the growing penetration of e-commerce platforms, offering easy payment options, discounts, and a wide range of products, is further strengthening the market growth. Besides this, the growing health awareness among the consumers is escalating demand for sports and athletic footwear, which in turn is providing a thrust to the market. Various other factors, including rising consumer expenditure capacities and extensive R&D activities to introduce sustainable footwear, ranging from hay-based sneakers to biodegradable and vegan stilettos, are anticipated to further propel the India footwear market in the coming years.

India Footwear Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the india footwear market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the india footwear market on the basis of product, material, distribution channel, pricing, end use and region.

Breakup by Product:

Non-Athletic Footwear

Athletic Footwear

Breakup by Material:

Rubber

Leather

Plastic

Fabric

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Footwear Specialists

Online Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Clothing Stores

Others

Breakup by Pricing:

Premium

Mass

Breakup by End Use:

Men

Women

Kids

Breakup by End Use:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

