Asia Pacific Footwear Market Size, Trends, Growth, Leading Companies, Industry Demand and Driving Factors by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Asia Pacific Footwear Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the asia pacific footwear market is currently witnessing moderate growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit steady growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Footwear refers to the garment worn on the feet to provide protection and comfort while walking, running and doing physical activities. It is manufactured using a variety of materials, such as rubber, fabric, leather, plastic and jute. Athletic and non-athletic shoes, boots and sandals are some commonly available types of footwear. They are manufactured using both hand and machine-based tools. They provide stability, support feet and align ankles, hips and knees to improve posture. Footwear has evolved as a symbol of class and luxury over the period of time.

The Asia Pacific footwear market is primarily being driven by the increasing health consciousness among the masses. Consumers are participating in sports and fitness activities to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle, thereby positively impacting the demand for comfortable and high-quality footwear. Moreover, the rising demand for premium, exclusive and designer footwear collections is also contributing to the growth of the market. With the proliferation of e-commerce retail platforms, consumers can choose from a wide range of products with facilities, such as at-home trials and free deliveries. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with the utilization of 3D printing technologies for the manufacturing of footwear, are anticipated to provide a thrust to the market growth.

Asia Pacific Footwear Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the asia pacific footwear market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the asia pacific footwear market on the basis of product, material, distribution channel, pricing, end user and country.

Breakup by Product:

Non-Athletic Footwear

Athletic Footwear

Breakup by Material:

Rubber

Leather

Plastic

Fabric

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Footwear Specialists

Online Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Clothing Stores

Others

Breakup by Pricing:

Premium

Mass

Breakup by End User:

Men

Women

Kids

Breakup by Country:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

