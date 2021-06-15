Monochloroacetic Acid Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global monochloroacetic acid market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Monochloroacetic acid (MCA) is a chlorocarboxylic acid obtained from the process of catalytic chlorination of acetic acid with acetic anhydride as a catalyst. It is colorless, hygroscopic, and available in crystalline, liquid, and flake forms. Monochloroacetic acid is used in the production of carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), herbicides like thioglycolic acid (TGA), and pesticides like 2-methyl-4-chlorophenoxyacetic acid (MCPA).
Market Trends
The primary factor driving the monochloroacetic acid market is its increasing demand from the agrochemical and personal care industries. MCA is used in the manufacturing of surfactants, like detergents, wetting agents, emulsifiers, foaming agents, and dispersants, which are employed in the production of several personal care products. Besides this, MCA has wide-ranging applications in various other industries, such as oil and gas, construction, textiles, paints and coatings, and food and beverages. These applications, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- AkzoNobel N.V.
- CABB, Denak Co Ltd
- Daicel Corporation
- Meridian Chem-Bond
- Niacet Corporation
- PCC
- Archit Organosys
- Shandong Minji Chemical
The report has segmented the market on the basis of process type, product form, application, end use industry and geography.
Breakup by Process Type:
- Chlorination
- Hydrolysis
- Others
Breakup by Product Form:
- Crystalline
- Liquid
- Flakes
Breakup by Application:
- Glycine
- Cellulose
- Surfactants
- 4,2,4- Dichloro Phenoxy Acetic Acid
- Thioglycol Acid
- Other Applications
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals
- Agrochemicals
- Geological Drillings
- Dyes and Detergents
- Other End-Use Industries
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
