Medical Textiles Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Medical Textiles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global medical textiles market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.80% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Medical textiles refer to versatile fibrous fabrics that are specifically designed for treating wounds and other medical conditions. These fiber-based structures and products are used for providing the adequate condition required during a clinical process. As compared to other fabrics, medical textiles are non-toxic, non-allergenic, non-carcinogenic, anti-microbial, and fully biocompatible. These products can be categorized as extracorporeal devices, implantable, non-implantable, and healthcare and hygiene textiles.

A significant rise in the road and occupational accidents, surgeries, implants and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are primarily fueling the global medical textiles market growth. Governments of various nations have started undertaking initiatives to promote non-implantable goods, which is further influencing the market growth positively. Additionally, the emergence of new application areas of medical textiles has prompted leading players to develop novel fibers and adopt innovative manufacturing technologies for producing yarns and fabrics. This, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Medical Textiles Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Some of these key players include:

Some of these key players include:

Asahi Kasei

Cardinal Health

Freudenberg

Getinge

KCWW

Schouw

ATEX Technologies Inc.,

Bally Ribbon Mills

Vestagen Technical Textiles Inc.

Bluestar Silicones

Biomedical Structures

Medical Grade Innovations

Strategic Partners

Life Threads LLC

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Breakup by Product Type:

Non-Woven

Knitted

Woven

Others

Breakup by Application:

Implantable Goods

Non-Implantable Goods

Healthcare & Hygiene Products

Others

Breakup by Region:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

