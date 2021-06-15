Cognitive Assessment and Training Market 2021 Report: Latest Development, Trends, Top Key Players and Outlook 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global cognitive assessment and training market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 22% during (2021-2026).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Cognitive assessment and training refer to a formal evaluation of psychological faculties that are used to detect cognitive impairment in the early stages. They help in assessing the psychological functioning and speed of information processing in a patient.

Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the growing awareness regarding the importance of maintaining cognitive health. There has been a rise in the prevalence of mental disorders due to malnutrition, prenatal drug exposure, genetic syndromes and chromosome abnormalities in early childhood, and neural disorders and drug treatments in old age. This has led to an increased demand for cognitive assessment and training worldwide. Besides this, with technological advancements, market players have introduced computerized cognitive assessment tools that offer automated scoring, enhanced accuracy in detection and minimized chances of human error. Along with this, improving healthcare facilities across the globe are further catalyzing the growth of the market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

CRF Bracket

Brain Resource Ltd.

Cambridge Cognition Ltd

Cognifit, Cogstate Ltd.

ERT Clinical

ImPACT Applications Inc.

MedAvante-ProPhase Inc.

Pearson Education

Prophase LLC

Quest Diagnostics Inc

The report has segmented the market on the basis of assessment type, component, application, end-user sector and geography.

Breakup by Assessment Type:

Pen- and Paper-Based Assessment

Hosted Assessment

Biometrics Assessment

Breakup by Component:

Solutions Assessment Data Management Project Management Data Analysis and Reporting Others

Services Training and Support Consulting



Breakup by Application:

Clinical Trials

Classroom Learning

Corporate Learning

Brain Training

Research

Others

Breakup by End-User Sector:

Education

Healthcare

Corporate

Sports

Defense

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

