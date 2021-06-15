Low Voltage Cable Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Revenue, Competitive Analysis, Demand and Growth by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Low Voltage Cable Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global low voltage cable market reached a value of US$ 56.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Report Sample:
https://www.imarcgroup.com/low-voltage-cable-market/requestsample
Low voltage (LV) cable is an essential component of secondary power distribution with less than 1 kV of voltage. It is manufactured from rigid, solid, and stranded copper and aluminum conductors and flexible, bare, or tin-plated copper conductors. The cable is usually insulated and shielded by XLPE, PVC, LSF/LSOH and elastomer compounds. LV cable includes accessories, such as fittings and fixtures, cable joints, cable termination, that aids in overhead and underground installations. These accessories provide additional mechanical protection to the LV cable. LV cable is halogen-free, fire-resistant and energy-efficient, which facilitates quicker data transfer and seamless operations.
The global low voltage cable market is primarily driven by rapid industrialization and the increasing production of renewable power sources. The rising urban population and expanding power generation have improved the electrification rate, resulting in escalated demand for LV cables. Besides this, the flourishing construction industry also incorporates LV cables to enable smooth functioning and control the operational processes. With the rapid digitization, there has been a rise in the use of efficient power transmission equipment that can be integrated with smart devices. Furthermore, various government initiatives to expand and upgrade the transmission and distribution (T&D) systems and promote the use of wind energy are expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.
Low Voltage Cable Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global low voltage cable market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Prysmian Group
- Nexans
- General Cable
- ABB
- Sumitomo Electric Industries
- NKT
- Encore Wire Corporation
- Finolex Cables
- TE Connectivity
- Caledonian Cables
- Polycab Wires
- Leoni
- Southwire
- Wanda Group
- Hangzhou Cable
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global low voltage cable market on the basis of installation type, material, overhead product, underground product, end-user and region.
Breakup by Installation Type:
- Overhead
- Underground
Breakup by Material:
- Copper
- Aluminum
Breakup by Overhead Product:
- Conductors
- Fittings and Fixtures
- Others
Breakup by Underground Product:
- PVC Cables
- XLPE Cables
- Cable Terminations
- Cable Joints
- Others
Breakup by End-User:
- Infrastructure
- Industrial
- Renewables
Breakup by Region:
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/low-voltage-cable-market
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
North America Telecom Power Systems Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-telecom-power-systems-market
North America Home Automation Systems Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-home-automation-systems-market
Automotive Exhaust System Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-exhaust-system-market
United States Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-radiation-hardened-electronics-market
Europe Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-radiation-hardened-electronics-market
Electric Dryers Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-dryer-market
Printed Electronics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/printed-electronics-market
Asia Pacific Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-radiation-hardened-electronics-market
UAE LED Lights Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/led-lights-market-uae
UAE Smart Lighting Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uae-smart-lighting-market
Organic Baby Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/organic-baby-food-market
Saudi Arabia Dog Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-dog-food-market
Embolic Protection Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/embolic-protection-devices-market
Bone Densitometer Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bone-densitometer-market
Global Radio Advertising Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/radio-advertising-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Email: [email protected]
Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800
https://bisouv.com/