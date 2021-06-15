Low Voltage Cable Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Revenue, Competitive Analysis, Demand and Growth by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Low Voltage Cable Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global low voltage cable market reached a value of US$ 56.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Low voltage (LV) cable is an essential component of secondary power distribution with less than 1 kV of voltage. It is manufactured from rigid, solid, and stranded copper and aluminum conductors and flexible, bare, or tin-plated copper conductors. The cable is usually insulated and shielded by XLPE, PVC, LSF/LSOH and elastomer compounds. LV cable includes accessories, such as fittings and fixtures, cable joints, cable termination, that aids in overhead and underground installations. These accessories provide additional mechanical protection to the LV cable. LV cable is halogen-free, fire-resistant and energy-efficient, which facilitates quicker data transfer and seamless operations.

The global low voltage cable market is primarily driven by rapid industrialization and the increasing production of renewable power sources. The rising urban population and expanding power generation have improved the electrification rate, resulting in escalated demand for LV cables. Besides this, the flourishing construction industry also incorporates LV cables to enable smooth functioning and control the operational processes. With the rapid digitization, there has been a rise in the use of efficient power transmission equipment that can be integrated with smart devices. Furthermore, various government initiatives to expand and upgrade the transmission and distribution (T&D) systems and promote the use of wind energy are expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Low Voltage Cable Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global low voltage cable market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Prysmian Group

Nexans

General Cable

ABB

Sumitomo Electric Industries

NKT

Encore Wire Corporation

Finolex Cables

TE Connectivity

Caledonian Cables

Polycab Wires

Leoni

Southwire

Wanda Group

Hangzhou Cable

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global low voltage cable market on the basis of installation type, material, overhead product, underground product, end-user and region.

Breakup by Installation Type:

Overhead

Underground

Breakup by Material:

Copper

Aluminum

Breakup by Overhead Product:

Conductors

Fittings and Fixtures

Others

Breakup by Underground Product:

PVC Cables

XLPE Cables

Cable Terminations

Cable Joints

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Infrastructure

Industrial

Renewables

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

