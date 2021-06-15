China LED Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Price Analysis, Forecast, Report 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “China LED Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the china LED market reached a value of US$ 23.6 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the China LED market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A light-emitting diode (LED) is an electronic device that produces noncoherent light when electricity passes through it. It provides low heat output, emits minimum radiation, and requires less power consumption. It is eco-friendly and has a longer shelf life as compared to its conventional lighting counterparts. As a result, the demand for LED lighting solutions is escalating across China.

At present, LED lights find extensive applications in the commercial, residential, institutional, and industrial sectors of China. Moreover, the Government of the Republic of China is offering large-scale subsidies to promote the adoption of LED lights. They are also prohibiting imports and sales of incandescent light bulbs, which is propelling the market growth. Besides this, technological developments, such as the introduction of smart lighting solutions, are positively influencing the product sales in the country. Other significant factors, including the easy accessibility of products at reduced prices and local energy saving targets, are anticipated to drive the market.

China LED market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the china LED market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the china LED market on the basis of product type, application, installation type and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Panel Lights

Down Lights

Street Lights

Tube Lights

Bulbs

Others

Breakup by Application:

Commercial

Residential

Institutional

Industrial

Others

Breakup by Installation Type:

New Installation

Retrofit Installation

Breakup by Region:

Guangdong

Jiangsu

Shandong

Zhejiang

Henan

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

