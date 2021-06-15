Tofu Market 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tofu Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, global tofu market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Tofu refers to a creamy and protein-rich soy product prepared from curdling fresh soymilk and pressing it into a solid block. Unprocessed tofu is usually available in various textures and is often used in multiple cuisines as it can easily absorb flavors. Tofu has high nutritional value and health-promoting compounds, such as calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc, copper, amino acids, and vitamin B1. As a result, tofu aids in improving heart and bone health, along with weight management.

The escalating food and beverage industry, along with the growing trend of veganism, is primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, the rising consumer health consciousness has increased consumption of a low-fat diet. Moreover, the introduction of tofu-based sauces, hot dogs, burgers, ice creams, desserts, and shakes, has also catalyzed the product demand. The market is further fueled by the premiumization of gluten-free and low-carb products. Several restaurants, cafes, and other eateries are experimenting with tofu variants to create unique dishes. Numerous other factors, including aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers on social media platforms, the easy product availability through various e-commerce retail chains and rising consumer expenditure, are projected to further drive the market growth in the coming years.

Tofu Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global tofu market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Amy’s Kitchen

Eden Foods Inc.

Hain Celestia

House Foods Group

Morinaga & Company

Pulmuone

Tofurky

Vitasoy

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global tofu market on the basis of product, type, application, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product:

Processed Tofu

Unprocessed Tofu

Breakup by Type:

Organic

Conventional

Breakup by Application:

Hotels, Restaurants and Catering

Food Processing

Household

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialist Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

