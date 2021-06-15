360-Degree Camera Market Report 2021-2026: Industry Analysis, Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “360-Degree Camera Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global 360-degree camera market reached a value of US$ 714 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A 360-degree camera, also referred as omnidirectional camera, is a digital camera used to capture a 360-degree field of view in the form of a video or image. It provides the view of an entire sphere or a complete circle in the horizontal plane. The 360-degree camera comprises two wide-angle lenses on either side of the camera, each lens capturing 180 degrees. These lenses capture wide-angle video, stitching the footage together to create a single 360-degree image. 360-degree cameras are widely used to monitor activities, improve area management, and conduct indoor and outdoor surveillance. Consequently, it is widely adopted across numerous industries, including media, entertainment, travel, and tourism, automotive, healthcare, military, etc.

The growing adoption of virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) systems in the interactive entertainment sector represents one of the major factors catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, growing product utilization in the defense sector for surveillance and monitoring purposes is also providing a boost to the market growth. Furthermore, a significant increase in the demand for advanced photography solutions is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Besides this, several technological advancements, such as face recognition and night vision features, and the growing opportunities in travel vlogging are projected to drive the global market for 360-degree camera in the coming years.

360-Degree Camera Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the 360-degree camera market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

360fly

Bubl Technology Inc.

Gopro Inc.

Insta360

Kodak

LG Electronics

Nikon

Nokia Corporation

Panono

Ricoh Company Ltd.

Rylo

Samsung Electronics

Sony

Xiaomi

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the 360-degree camera market on the basis of connectivity type, resolution, camera type, vertical, application, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Connectivity Type:

Wired

Wireless

Breakup by Resolution:

HD

UHD

Breakup by Camera Type:

Single

Professional

Breakup by Vertical:

Media & Entertainment

Consumer

Military & Defense

Travel & Tourism

Automotive

Commercial

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Application:

Traffic-Monitoring

Grid Layout

Aerial Scenery

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Stores

Single-Brand Stores

Multi-Brand Stores

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

