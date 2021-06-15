Cakes and Pastries Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand, Trends and Future Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cakes and Pastries Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global cakes and pastries market exhibited stable growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/cakes-pastries-market/requestsample

Cakes and pastries are baked desserts that are widely consumed by all age groups across the globe. These can be prepared at homes, bakeries, and other food joints, including cafes and restaurants. Cakes and pastries are generally available in a range of shapes, tastes and flavors. With a limited shelf-life, both the desserts share somewhat similar appearance but vary in other aspects, such as production procedures and ingredients. A cake is a sweet dessert containing essential ingredients, such as sugar, butter, baking soda, eggs, flour, oil or butter and baking powder. Some of the most popular flavors of cakes are chocolate, vanilla and strawberry. On the other hand, pastries are generally available in smaller sizes and relatively fewer flavors as compared to cakes. The primary ingredients in pastries include butter, water and flour, and they can be both sweet and savory in taste. Short-crust, rough-puff, puff, filo and flaky are some of the common types of pastries available in the market.

Cakes and Pastries Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the cakes and pastries market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Finsbury

Flowers Foods

Grupo Bimbo

American Baking Company

Britannia

Euro Cakes

Hostess Brands

McKee Foods

Yamazaki Baking

Aryzta

Mulino bianco

Edeka

Edwards Cake & Candy Supplies

BreadTalk Group Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the cakes and pastries market on the basis of product, type, sector, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product:

Artisanal Bakery Products

In-store Bakery Products

Breakup by Type:

Cakes

Frozen Cakes & Pastries

Pastries

Sweet Pies

Breakup by Sector:

Food Service

Retail

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Artisanal Bakeries

Online Retailers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cakes-pastries-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Europe Food Enzymes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-food-enzymes-market

Ready to Eat (RTE) Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ready-to-eat-food-market

Plant Based Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/plant-based-food-market

Scandinavia Frozen Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/scandinavia-frozen-food-market

Latin America Food Enzymes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/latin-america-food-enzymes-market

United States Organic and Natural Pet Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-organic-natural-pet-food-market

GCC Organic and Natural Pet Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-organic-natural-pet-food-market

Japan Organic and Natural Pet Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/japan-organic-natural-pet-food-market

White Chocolate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/white-chocolate-market

Saudi Arabia Cat Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/Saudi-arabia-cat-food-market

Organic Baby Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/organic-baby-food-market

Saudi Arabia Dog Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-dog-food-market

Tofu Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tofu-market

Embolic Protection Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/embolic-protection-devices-market

Bone Densitometer Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bone-densitometer-market

Global Radio Advertising Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/radio-advertising-market

Power Tool Accessories Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/power-tool-accessories-market

360-Degree Camera Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/360-degree-camera-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800