Cakes and Pastries Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand, Trends and Future Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cakes and Pastries Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global cakes and pastries market exhibited stable growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Cakes and pastries are baked desserts that are widely consumed by all age groups across the globe. These can be prepared at homes, bakeries, and other food joints, including cafes and restaurants. Cakes and pastries are generally available in a range of shapes, tastes and flavors. With a limited shelf-life, both the desserts share somewhat similar appearance but vary in other aspects, such as production procedures and ingredients. A cake is a sweet dessert containing essential ingredients, such as sugar, butter, baking soda, eggs, flour, oil or butter and baking powder. Some of the most popular flavors of cakes are chocolate, vanilla and strawberry. On the other hand, pastries are generally available in smaller sizes and relatively fewer flavors as compared to cakes. The primary ingredients in pastries include butter, water and flour, and they can be both sweet and savory in taste. Short-crust, rough-puff, puff, filo and flaky are some of the common types of pastries available in the market.
Cakes and Pastries Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the cakes and pastries market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Finsbury
- Flowers Foods
- Grupo Bimbo
- American Baking Company
- Britannia
- Euro Cakes
- Hostess Brands
- McKee Foods
- Yamazaki Baking
- Aryzta
- Mulino bianco
- Edeka
- Edwards Cake & Candy Supplies
- BreadTalk Group Limited
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the cakes and pastries market on the basis of product, type, sector, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Product:
- Artisanal Bakery Products
- In-store Bakery Products
Breakup by Type:
- Cakes
- Frozen Cakes & Pastries
- Pastries
- Sweet Pies
Breakup by Sector:
- Food Service
- Retail
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Convenience Stores
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Specialist Retailers
- Artisanal Bakeries
- Online Retailers
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
