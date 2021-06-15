Seed Protein Supplements Market Size, Growth, Trends, Industry Demand, Leading Companies and Future Scope by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Seed Protein Supplements Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global seed protein supplements market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit continuous growth during 2021-2026. Seed protein supplements include food products and beverages containing plant-based protein extracts. They are widely available in the form of nutritional snacks, protein powders, energy bars, and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. They assist in enhancing metabolism, mitigating the risk of cardiovascular diseases, improving body composition, and reducing fatigue. As a result, the demand for seed protein supplements is escalating among professional bodybuilders, athletes, and sports personnel across the globe.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The rising adoption of veganism represents one of the significant factors catalyzing the demand for seed protein supplements worldwide. Besides this, considerable growth in the sports nutrition sector is also driving the seed protein supplements market. Furthermore, numerous manufacturers are launching innovative product flavors to expand their product portfolio. This, along with the increasing online sales of protein bars and nutritional supplements, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the rising shift from high-calorie food products towards a protein-rich diet is strengthening the market growth.
Seed Protein Supplements Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the seed protein supplements market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.
- YT (XI’AN) Biochem Co., Ltd.
- Evo Hemp
- Nutiva, Inc.
- Z-Company BV
- Bioriginal Food & Science Corporation
- Green Source Organics, Inc.
- Hemp Oil Canada Inc
- Bioway (Xi’An) Organic Ingredients Co.,Ltd
- Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global seed protein supplements market on the basis of seed type, form, end use, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Seed Type:
- Hemp
- Pumpkin
- Sunflower
- Others
Breakup by Form:
- Powder
- Protein Bars
- Ready-to-Drink Shakes
- Others
Breakup by End Use:
- Sports Nutrition
- Supplement Nutrition
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Online/E-commerce
- Chemists/Pharmacies
- Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
- Health Food Shops
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
