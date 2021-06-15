Seed Protein Supplements Market Size, Growth, Trends, Industry Demand, Leading Companies and Future Scope by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Seed Protein Supplements Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global seed protein supplements market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit continuous growth during 2021-2026. Seed protein supplements include food products and beverages containing plant-based protein extracts. They are widely available in the form of nutritional snacks, protein powders, energy bars, and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. They assist in enhancing metabolism, mitigating the risk of cardiovascular diseases, improving body composition, and reducing fatigue. As a result, the demand for seed protein supplements is escalating among professional bodybuilders, athletes, and sports personnel across the globe.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising adoption of veganism represents one of the significant factors catalyzing the demand for seed protein supplements worldwide. Besides this, considerable growth in the sports nutrition sector is also driving the seed protein supplements market. Furthermore, numerous manufacturers are launching innovative product flavors to expand their product portfolio. This, along with the increasing online sales of protein bars and nutritional supplements, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the rising shift from high-calorie food products towards a protein-rich diet is strengthening the market growth.

Seed Protein Supplements Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the seed protein supplements market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

YT (XI’AN) Biochem Co., Ltd.

Evo Hemp

Nutiva, Inc.

Z-Company BV

Bioriginal Food & Science Corporation

Green Source Organics, Inc.

Hemp Oil Canada Inc

Bioway (Xi’An) Organic Ingredients Co.,Ltd

Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global seed protein supplements market on the basis of seed type, form, end use, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Seed Type:

Hemp

Pumpkin

Sunflower

Others

Breakup by Form:

Powder

Protein Bars

Ready-to-Drink Shakes

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Sports Nutrition

Supplement Nutrition

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online/E-commerce

Chemists/Pharmacies

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Health Food Shops

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

