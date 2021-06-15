Bronopol Market Size, Growth, Trends, Industry Demand, Leading Companies and Future Scope by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Bronopol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global bronopol market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Bronopol (C 3 H 6 BrNO 4 ), also known as 2-Bromo-2-nitro-1,3-propanediol, is a colorless bromine compound, manufactured by the bromination of di-nitromethane. Most commonly, bronopol is available in the crystalline form and is miscible with some of the polar solvents, including water, propylene glycol and isopropanol. It has superior antimicrobial properties and provides excellent coverage for wide microbial spectra, particularly yeasts and molds. It is considered a versatile organic compound that is highly compatible with cationic, amphoteric and anionic surfactants. Owing to these properties, it is extensively utilized as a preservative and cleaning agent across numerous industry verticals.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing demand for safe and clean water for various industrial and household purposes has led to the rising utilization of bronopol in the water treatment sector. The addition of bronopol in water purification plants helps in curbing the growth of water-borne pathogens, which helps in making the water suitable for consumption. Similarly, in the oil and gas sector, it is used for preventing the corrosion caused by bacterial contamination in hydraulic fracturing equipment. Apart from this, Gram-negative bacteria, especially Pseudomonas aeruginosa, are common residents in water and can contaminate cosmetics and toiletries. As bronopol is highly active against these organisms, it is used as a preservative in personal care products. Moreover, bronopol is experiencing high demand from the paper industry owing to its ability to provide long-term preservation for mill additives and as a biocide against aerobic lime-forming bacteria. It is also compatible with a wide range of raw materials used in the industry, including flocculants, retention aids, isothiazolinones and other biocides.

BASF SE

Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical Co., Ltd.

Gayathri Chemicals and Agencies

The Dow Chemical Company

Symbolic Pharma

Sai Supreme Chemicals

Ramdev Chemicals Pvt, Ltd.

BQ Technology (HK) Company Limited

Wuhan Fortuna Chemical Co. Ltd.

Weifang Haihua Yuanda Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Rich Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Sharon Laboratories Ltd.

Mani Agro Chem Private Limited

Market Breakup by Type: Coagulants and Flocculants Biocides and Disinfectants PH Adjusters and Stabilizers Inhibitors Defoaming Agents Others

Market Breakup by Form: Liquid Solid

Market Breakup by Application: Water Treatment Formulators Oil and Gas Paper and Pulp Paints, Coating and Adhesives Others

Market Breakup by Region: North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East and Africa



Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

