Specialty Chemicals Market Size, Growth, Trends, Industry Demand, Leading Companies and Future Scope by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s new report, titled “Specialty Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global specialty chemicals market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Specialty chemicals are chemical formations manufactured in small volumes with specific properties to provide the desired effects. Some of the commonly available specialty chemicals include specialty polymers, advanced ceramic materials, electronic chemicals, printing inks, rubber processing chemicals, plastic additives and corrosion inhibitors. They are widely used as antioxidants, biocides, separation and specialty membranes, coatings and catalysts. They find extensive applications across various industries, such as oil and gas, paper and pulp, personal care and cosmetics, food and beverages and construction.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global specialty chemicals market is primarily being driven by the rising environmental concerns regarding the harmful effects of the traditional chemicals and the shifting consumer preference toward sustainable alternatives. Significant growth in the construction industry is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Specialty chemicals are used for the construction of new buildings and the repairs, improvements and upgradations of the existing infrastructure. Moreover, the launch of innovative bio-based specialty chemicals manufactured using environment-friendly ingredients and process is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the rapid industrialization, along with growth in the automotive industry leading to the rising demand for adhesives, are anticipated to drive the global market further.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the specialty chemicals market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Albemarle Corporation

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Clariant AG

Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)

Bayer AG

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation Solvay S.A.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global specialty chemicals market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market on the basis of type and region.

Breakup by Type:

Agrochemicals

Polymer Additives

Construction Chemicals

Water Treatment Chemicals

Oil field Chemicals

Food Additives

Surfactants

Electronic Chemicals

Specialty Polymers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Structure of the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

