Baby Carrier Market Size, Growth, Trends, Industry Demand, Leading Companies and Future Scope by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Baby Carrier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global baby carrier market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Baby carriers refer to supporting devices geared by an adult for holding an infant close to the body. They consist of waist belts and adjustable padded shoulder straps made of foam that provides comfort and security to the baby while allowing freedom of movement to the carer. Some of the common types of baby carriers are backpacks, ring slings, wraps, and pouch slings. These carriers are manufactured using lightweight, durable, and flexible materials, such as polyester fiber, soft cloth, and polypropylene, and have metal buckles for fastening the baby.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing concerns among parents regarding the safety of their infant represents the key factor driving the global baby carrier market growth. This is further supported by the rising popularity of functionally designed products integrated with advanced technologies, such as biomonitoring sensors and personalized care advice on mobile applications for enhanced safety and comfort of the infant. Moreover, the increasing use of cloth-based and ergonomic baby carriers that support the natural posture and promote physical development of the baby is acting as another growth-inducing factor. The use of biomaterials for producing eco-friendly variants and the rising spending capacity of parents on premium products are some other factors creating a positive outlook for the market.

Baby Carrier Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the baby carrier market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Artsana S.p.A.

Ergobaby

Firstcry Retail DWC-LLC

Baby K’tan

BabyBjörn AB

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

Lalabu LLC

Moby Wrap Inc.

Tomy Company Ltd.

Britax Child Safety Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global baby carrier market on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Buckled Carrier

Wrap Carrier

Sling Carrier

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

