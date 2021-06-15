NoSQL Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends, Leading Companies and Future Scope by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “NoSQL Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global NoSQL market reached a value of US$ 4.9 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 30% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nosql-market/requestsample
Not only standardized query language (NoSQL) refers to a database mechanism that analyzes, stores, and accesses a large volume of structured and unstructured data. It is a highly optimized key-value database that offers retrieval and apprehension of operations and provides performance benefits regarding latency and throughput. NoSQL is gaining popularity due to its high scalability and precise control, which delivers simple design solutions. It is also utilized in web applications, data analytics, and social network management.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The global NoSQL market is primarily driven by the expanding financial sector. NoSQL is used in the financial sector to integrate data in a better and faster way while incurring significantly lesser costs. The rise in user-created content due to the growing influence of social media and easy accessibility to smartphones and the internet has resulted in the generation of unstructured data. This has created a significant demand for NoSQL database systems for data management and analysis. Furthermore, easy scalability provided by NoSQL over SQL-based systems due to horizontal scaling and high data availability is also positively influencing the market growth.
Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nosql-market
NoSQL Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the NoSQL market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- IBM
- Amazon Web Services
- Microsoft Corporation
- MongoDB Inc.
- Aerospike
- Objectivity Inc.
- MarkLogic
- Neo Technology Inc.
- Couchbase Server
- Apache Cassandra
- Basho Technologies
- Cisco Systems
- Hypertable Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global NoSQL market on the basis of database type, technology, vertical, application and region.
Breakup by Database Type:
- Key-Value Based Database
- Document Based Database
- Column Based Database
- Graph Based Database
Breakup by Technology:
- MySQL
- Database
- Oracle
- Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS)
- ACID
- Metadata
- Hadoop
- Others
Breakup by Vertical:
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Telecom
- Government
- Retail
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Data Storage
- Metadata Store
- Cache Memory
- Distributed Data Depository
- e-Commerce
- Mobile Apps
- Web Applications
- Data Analytics
- Social Networking
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Email: [email protected]
Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800