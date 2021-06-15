NoSQL Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends, Leading Companies and Future Scope by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “NoSQL Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global NoSQL market reached a value of US$ 4.9 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 30% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nosql-market/requestsample

Not only standardized query language (NoSQL) refers to a database mechanism that analyzes, stores, and accesses a large volume of structured and unstructured data. It is a highly optimized key-value database that offers retrieval and apprehension of operations and provides performance benefits regarding latency and throughput. NoSQL is gaining popularity due to its high scalability and precise control, which delivers simple design solutions. It is also utilized in web applications, data analytics, and social network management.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global NoSQL market is primarily driven by the expanding financial sector. NoSQL is used in the financial sector to integrate data in a better and faster way while incurring significantly lesser costs. The rise in user-created content due to the growing influence of social media and easy accessibility to smartphones and the internet has resulted in the generation of unstructured data. This has created a significant demand for NoSQL database systems for data management and analysis. Furthermore, easy scalability provided by NoSQL over SQL-based systems due to horizontal scaling and high data availability is also positively influencing the market growth.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nosql-market

NoSQL Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the NoSQL market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

IBM

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Corporation

MongoDB Inc.

Aerospike

Objectivity Inc.

MarkLogic

Neo Technology Inc.

Couchbase Server

Apache Cassandra

Basho Technologies

Cisco Systems

Hypertable Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global NoSQL market on the basis of database type, technology, vertical, application and region.

Breakup by Database Type:

Key-Value Based Database

Document Based Database

Column Based Database

Graph Based Database

Breakup by Technology:

MySQL

Database

Oracle

Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS)

ACID

Metadata

Hadoop

Others

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

Telecom

Government

Retail

Others

Breakup by Application:

Data Storage

Metadata Store

Cache Memory

Distributed Data Depository

e-Commerce

Mobile Apps

Web Applications

Data Analytics

Social Networking

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800