Clinical Workflow Solutions Market: Business Growth, Competitive Landscape, Size, Drivers, Restraints, Trend, Opportunities and Challenges

This market report involves the drivers and restraints for the Clinical Workflow Solutions Market that are derived from SWOT analysis and also shows all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles. The market data within the report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding of the market dynamics. This report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, and geographic regions of the market.

Clinical Workflow Solutions Market by Product (Data Integration, Nurse Call Systems, Rounding Solutions, Patient Flow Management, Enterprise Reporting) End Users (Hospitals, Long-term Care, Ambulatory Care Centers) Covid-19 Impact – Global Forecast to 2025 The global clinical workflow solutions market is projected to reach USD 18.1 billion by 2025 from USD 9.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1866593

The prominent players in the global clinical workflow solutions market are

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (US),

Ascom Holding AG (Switzerland),

GE Healthcare (US),

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US),

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (US),

Cerner Corporation (US),

Epic Systems Corporation (US),

Infor, Inc. (US),

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US),

Spok, Inc. (US),

Vocera Communications, Inc. (US),

Capsule Technologies, Inc. (US),

AMETEK, Inc. (US),

NextGen Healthcare (US),

Azure Healthcare Limited (Australia),

Getinge Group (Sweden),

Change Healthcare (US),

athenahealth (US),

Sonitor Technologies, Inc. (Norway),

and Connexall (Canada).

Growth in this market is driven by the implementation of government initiatives supporting the adoption of HCIT solutions, advantages of clinical work flow solutions in enhancing patient care and safety, increasing patient volume due to the COVID-19pandemic, growing adoption of EHRs and other HCIT solutions, and the rising need to curtail healthcare costs. However, factors such as the requirement of high investments in IT infrastructure and interoperability issues are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period..

“The enterprise reporting & analytics solutions segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

On the basis of products, the clinical workflow solutions market is segmented into work flow automation solutions, care collaboration solutions, real-time communication solutions, data integration solutions, and enterprise reporting and analytics solutions. The enterprise reporting & analytics solutions segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the clinical workflow solutions market during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is largely driven by the government initiatives to increase EHR adoption, growing pressure to curb healthcare costs and, increasing venture capital investments.

“Need to manage regulatory compliance and favorable government initiatives are driving market growth for EMR integration solutions.”

On the basis of products, the data integration solutions segment is further sub segmented into EMR integration solutions and Medical image integration solutions. The EMR integration solutions segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the data integration market during the forecast period. The increasing volume of medical records, which requires proper management and storage, the need for a secure electronic patient record compliant and the demand for a streamlined clinical and administrative processes with content-centric automation are accelerating the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

“Latin America region is likely to be a revenue pocket for players operating in the clinical workflow solutions market”

Even though North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global clinical workflow solutions market in 2018, Latin America is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The increasing government initiatives for eHealth, subsequent improvements in the healthcare infrastructure in emerging LATAM countries, rising medical tourism, and growing demand for quality healthcare are factors driving the growth of this regional segment.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–34%, Tier 2–38%, and Tier 3–28%

Tier 1–34%, Tier 2–38%, and Tier 3–28% By Designation: C-level–26%, Director Level–35%, and Others–39%

C-level–26%, Director Level–35%, and Others–39% By Region: North America–17%, Europe–39%, Asia Pacific–28%, Latin America- 8%, Middle East & Africa – 8%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the market for various clinical workflow solutions and their adoption pattern. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global clinical workflow solutions market and different segments such as products, end user,and regions. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product& service offerings, and recent developments.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help the magner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global clinical workflow solutions market

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global clinical workflow solutions market Product & Service Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities,and product or service launches in the global clinical workflow solutions market

Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities,and product or service launches in the global clinical workflow solutions market Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions by products, end user,and region

Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions by products, end user,and region Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global clinical workflow solutions market

Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global clinical workflow solutions market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, revenue analysis,and products& services of leading players in the global clinical workflow solutions market

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1866593

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.2.2 Markets Covered

1.2.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

Figure 1 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Research

Figure 2 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primaries

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Revenue Share Analysis

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation: Revenue Share Analysis

Figure 6 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation Approach

Figure 7 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 8 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 9 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 10 Geographical Snapshot Of The Clinical Workflow Solutions Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Overview

Figure 11 Need To Curtail Healthcare Costs Is Driving Market Growth

4.2 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Figure 12 China Is Expected To Grow At The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period 48

4.3 Regional Mix: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market (2020–2025)

Figure 13 Latin America To Register The Highest Growth Rate During The Forecast Period (2020–2025)

4.4 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 14 Developing Markets To Register Higher Growth During The Study Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 15 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Advantages Of Clinical Workflow Solutions In Enhancing Patient Care And Safety

5.2.1.2 Government Initiatives For Hcit Adoption

5.2.1.3 Growing Adoption Of Ehrs And Other Hcit Solutions

Figure 16 Us: Ehr Adoption Rate Among Healthcare Providers (2012–2017)

5.2.1.4 Increasing Patient Volume Due To The Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases And Covid-19

5.2.1.5 Rising Need To Curtail Healthcare Costs

Figure 17 Healthcare Spending (2019) Vs. Annual Increase In Expenditure On Health (2013–2018)

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Requirement Of High Initial Investments In It Infrastructure

5.2.2.2 Interoperability Issues

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Low Doctor-To-Patient Ratio Leading To Increased Dependency On Healthcare It Solutions

5.2.3.3 Growing Telehealth And Remote Patient Monitoring Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Issues Related To Data Security

5.2.4.2 Lack Of Trained Healthcare It Professionals

5.2.4.3 Reluctance To Use Clinical Workflow Solutions Over Conventional Practices

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 18 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market: Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Electronic Equipment And Components

6.1.2 Connectivity Technologies

6.1.3 Hardware And Software

6.1.4 System Integration And Services

6.1.5 Application/Use Cases

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Increasing Adoption Of Integrated Systems To Reduce Healthcare Costs And Improve Care Quality

6.2.2 Increasing Preference For Cloud-Based Solutions

6.2.3 Artificial Intelligence And Predictive Analytics

6.2.4 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Clinical Workflow Solutions Market

Figure 19 Impact Of Covid-19 (2020–2025)

6.3 Hcit Expenditure Analysis

6.3.1 North America

Table 1 North America: Healthcare Expenditure, By Country

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia Pacific

6.4 Hcit Adoption Trends In The Us

Figure 20 Us: Office-Based Physician Ehr Adoption (2004–2017)

Figure 21 Us: Hospital Ehr Adoption (2007–2018)

7 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

Table 2 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2 Data Integration Solutions

Table 3 Data Integration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 4 Data Integration Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.1 Emr Integration Solutions

7.2.1.1 Adoption Of Solutions Has Grown Due To The Covid-19 Pandemic

Table 5 Emr Integration Solutions Offered By Major Players

Table 6 Emr Integration Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.2 Medical Image Integration Solutions

7.2.2.1 Use Of Medical Image Integration Solutions Is Expected To Provide Evidence-Based Patient Care And Reduce Overall Costs

Table 7 Medical Image Integration Solutions Offered By Major Players

Table 8 Medical Image Integration Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3 Real-Time Communication Solutions

Table 9 Real-Time Communication Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Real-Time Communication Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.1 Nurse Call Alert Systems

7.3.1.1 Nurse Call Alert-As-A-Service Model Eliminates The Capital Expenditure Associated With Integrating These Solutions

Table 11 Nurse Call Alert Systems Offered By Major Players

Table 12 Nurse Call Alert Systems Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.2 Unified Communication Solutions

7.3.2.1 Upload Of Highly Sensitive Patient Information To The Cloud Is Posing Challenges To The Adoption Of Ucaas

Table 13 Unified Communication Solutions Offered By Major Players

Table 14 Unified Communication Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.4 Workflow Automation Solutions

Table 15 Workflow Automation Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 16 Workflow Automation Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.4.1 Patient Flow Management Solutions

7.4.1.1 Use Of Hybrid Rtls Technology Is Expected To Aid In Better Patient Flow Management

Table 17 Patient Flow Management Solutions Offered By Major Players

Table 18 Patient Flow Management Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.4.2 Nursing & Staff Scheduling Solutions

7.4.2.1 Use Of Predictive Analytics In Nurse & Staff Scheduling Is Growing At A Rapid Rate

Table 19 Nursing & Staff Scheduling Solutions Offered By Major Players

Table 20 Nursing & Staff Scheduling Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.5 Care Collaboration Solutions

Table 21 Care Collaboration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 22 Care Collaboration Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.5.1 Medication Administration Solutions

7.5.1.1 Up To Two-Thirds Of All Prescription Medications Recorded Have One Or More Errors

Table 23 Medication Administration Solutions Offered By Major Players

Table 24 Medication Administration Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.5.2 Perinatal Care Management Solutions

7.5.2.1 Favorable Support For Perinatal Care Management Will Drive Market Growth

Table 25 Perinatal Care Management Solutions Offered By Major Players

Table 26 Perinatal Care Management Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.5.3 Rounding Solutions

7.5.3.1 The Emergence Of Remote Rounding Tools For Covid-19 Patients Is Creating Opportunities For Players

Table 27 Rounding Solutions Offered By Major Players

Table 28 Rounding Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.5.4 Other Care Collaboration Solutions

Table 29 Specimen Collection Solutions Offered By Major Players

Table 30 Blood Product Administration Solutions Offered By Major Players

Table 31 Other Care Collaboration Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.6 Enterprise Reporting & Analytics Solutions

7.6.1 Care Teams Can Utilize Information From These Tools In Resource Allocation And Planning During Covid-19

Table 32 Enterprise Reporting And Analytics Solutions Offered By Major Players

Table 33 Enterprise Reporting & Analytics Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

Table 34 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 Large Patient Pool Due To The Covid-19 Outbreak Is Driving The Adoption Of Clinical Workflow Solutions In Hospitals

Table 35 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market For Hospitals, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.3 Long-Term Care Facilities

8.3.1 Growing Geriatric Population To Support The Growth Of This End-User Segment

Table 36 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market For Long-Term Care Facilities, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.4 Ambulatory Care Centers

8.4.1 Need To Reduce The Increasing Healthcare Costs Is Supporting The Growth Of This Segment

Table 37 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market For Ambulatory Care Centers, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

Figure 22 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market: Geographical Snapshot (2019)

Table 38 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2 North America

Figure 23 North America: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Snapshot

Table 39 North America: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 40 North America: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 41 North America: Data Integration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 42 North America: Real-Time Communication Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 43 North America: Workflow Automation Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 44 North America: Care Collaboration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 45 North America: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2.1 Us

9.2.1.1 Increasing Need For Integrated Healthcare It Systems To Support Market Growth

Table 46 Us: Key Macroindicators

Table 47 Us: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 48 Us: Data Integration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 49 Us: Real-Time Communication Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 50 Us: Workflow Automation Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 51 Us: Care Collaboration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 52 Us: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Rising Healthcare Spending To Support The Adoption Of Clinical Workflow Solutions In Canada

Table 53 Canada: Key Macroindicators

Table 54 Canada: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 55 Canada: Data Integration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 56 Canada: Real-Time Communication Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 57 Canada: Workflow Automation Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 58 Canada: Care Collaboration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 59 Canada: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3 Europe

Figure 24 Europe: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Snapshot

Table 60 Europe: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 61 Europe: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 62 Europe: Data Integration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 63 Europe: Real-Time Communication Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 64 Europe: Workflow Automation Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 65 Europe: Care Collaboration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 66 Europe: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany Dominates The European Clinical Workflow Solutions Market

Table 67 Germany: Key Macroindicators

Table 68 Germany: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 69 Germany: Data Integration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 70 Germany: Real-Time Communication Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 71 Germany: Workflow Automation Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 72 Germany: Care Collaboration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 73 Germany: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.2 Uk

9.3.2.1 Growing Patient Volume To Drive The Demand For Workflow Solutions In The Uk

Table 74 Uk: Key Macroindicators

Table 75 Uk: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 76 Uk: Data Integration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 77 Uk: Real-Time Communication Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 78 Uk: Workflow Automation Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 79 Uk: Care Collaboration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 80 Uk: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Government Initiatives To Promote The Adoption Of Healthcare It Solutions To Drive Market Growth In France

Table 81 France: Key Macroindicators

Table 82 France: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 83 France: Data Integration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 84 France: Real-Time Communication Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 85 France: Workflow Automation Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 86 France: Care Collaboration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 87 France: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Growing Focus On Improving Patient Care To Drive The Clinical Workflow Solutions Market In Italy

Table 88 Italy: Key Macroindicators

Table 89 Italy: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 90 Italy: Data Integration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 91 Italy: Real-Time Communication Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 92 Italy: Workflow Automation Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 93 Italy: Care Collaboration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 94 Italy: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 The Need For Optimization In Healthcare Workflows To Drive Market Growth In Spain

Table 95 Spain: Key Macroindicators

Table 96 Spain: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 97 Spain: Data Integration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 98 Spain: Real-Time Communication Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 99 Spain: Workflow Automation Solutions Market, By Type, 2016–2023 (Usd Million)

Table 100 Spain: Care Collaboration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 101 Spain: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.6 Rest Of Europe

Table 102 Roe: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 103 Roe: Data Integration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 104 Roe: Real-Time Communication Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 105 Roe: Workflow Automation Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 106 Roe: Care Collaboration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 107 Roe: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4 Asia Pacific

Table 108 Asia Pacific: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 109 Asia Pacific: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 110 Asia Pacific: Data Integration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 111 Asia Pacific: Real-Time Communication Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 112 Asia Pacific: Workflow Automation Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 113 Asia Pacific: Care Collaboration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 114 Asia Pacific: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Japan To Dominate The Clinical Workflow Solutions Market In Apac

Table 115 Japan: Key Macroindicators

Table 116 Japan: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 117 Japan: Data Integration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 118 Japan: Real-Time Communication Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 119 Japan: Workflow Automation Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 120 Japan: Care Collaboration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 121 Japan: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 Large Patient Pool Due To The Covid-19 Pandemic To Drive The Adoption Of Clinical Workflow Solutions

Table 122 China: Key Macroindicators

Table 123 China: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 124 China: Data Integration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 125 China: Real-Time Communication Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 126 China: Workflow Automation Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 127 China: Care Collaboration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 128 China: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Increasing Government Initiatives To Improve The Healthcare System Are Driving The Demand For Clinical Workflow Solutions

Table 129 India: Key Macroindicators

Table 130 India: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 131 India: Data Integration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 132 India: Real-Time Communication Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 133 India: Workflow Automation Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 134 India: Care Collaboration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 135 India: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4.4 Rest Of Asia Pacific

Table 136 Roapac: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 137 Roapac: Data Integration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 138 Roapac: Real-Time Communication Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 139 Roapac: Workflow Automation Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 140 Roapac: Care Collaboration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 141 Roapac: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Favorable Government Initiatives To Support Market Growth

Table 142 Latin America: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 143 Latin America: Data Integration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 144 Latin America: Real-Time Communication Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 145 Latin America: Workflow Automation Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 146 Latin America: Care Collaboration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 147 Latin America: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Healthcare Infrastructure Improvements To Support Market Growth

Table 148 Middle East & Africa: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 149 Middle East & Africa: Data Integration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 150 Middle East & Africa: Real-Time Communication Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 151 Middle East & Africa: Workflow Automation Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 152 Middle East & Africa: Care Collaboration Solutions Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 153 Middle East & Africa: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

Figure 25 Key Developments In The Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, January 2018−June 2020

10.2 Market Evaluation Framework

Figure 26 Market Evaluation Framework: Product Launches & Upgrades Were The Most Widely Adopted Strategies

10.3 Competitive Situation And Trends

10.3.1 Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.2 Expansions

10.3.3 Acquisitions

10.3.4 Agreements, Partnerships, And Collaborations

11 Company Evaluation Matrix And Company Profiles

11.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition & Methodology

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Stars

11.2.2 Emerging Leaders

11.2.3 Pervasive

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

Figure 27 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market: Competitive Leadership Mapping (2019)

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.3.1 Nurse Call Alert Systems Market

Figure 28 Nurse Call Alert Systems Market Share, By Key Player, 2019

11.4 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, Mnm View)*

11.4.1 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Figure 29 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.: Company Snapshot (2019)

11.4.2 Ascom Holding Ag

Figure 30 Ascom Holding Ag: Company Snapshot (2019)

11.4.3 Epic Systems Corporation

11.4.4 Cerner Corporation

Figure 31 Cerner Corporation: Company Snapshot (2019)

11.4.5 Ge Healthcare

Figure 32 Ge Healthcare: Company Snapshot (2019)

11.4.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Figure 33 Koninklijke Philips N.V.: Company Snapshot (2019)

11.4.7 Cisco Systems, Inc.

Figure 34 Cisco Systems, Inc.: Company Snapshot (2019)

11.4.8 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Figure 35 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.: Company Snapshot (2019)

11.4.9 Infor, Inc.

Figure 36 Infor, Inc.: Company Snapshot (2019)

11.4.10 Rauland-Borg Corporation

Figure 37 Ametek, Inc.: Company Snapshot (2019)

11.4.11 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Figure 38 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.: Company Snapshot (2019)

11.4.12 Change Healthcare

Figure 39 Change Healthcare: Company Snapshot (2019)

11.4.13 Getinge Group

Figure 40 Getinge Group: Company Snapshot (2019)

11.4.14 Azure Healthcare Limited

Figure 41 Azure Healthcare Limited: Company Snapshot

11.4.15 Nextgen Healthcare

Figure 42 Nextgen Healthcare, Inc.: Company Snapshot (2019)

11.4.16 Capsule Technologies, Inc.

11.4.17 Vocera Communications, Inc.

Figure 43 Vocera Communications, Inc.: Company Snapshot (2019)

11.4.18 Spok, Inc.

Figure 44 Spok, Inc.: Company Snapshot (2019)

11.4.19 Athenahealth

11.4.20 Connexall

11.4.21 Sonitor Technologies, Inc.

*Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, Mnm View Might Not Be Captured In Case Of Unlisted Companies.

12 Appendix

12.1 Insights Of Industry Experts

12.2 Discussion Guide

12.3 Knowledge Store: Marketsandmarkets’ Subscription Portal

12.4 Available Customizations

12.5 Related Reports

12.6 Author Details

Read More……………