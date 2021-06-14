Categories
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market: Business Growth, Competitive Landscape, Size, Drivers, Restraints, Trend, Opportunities and Challenges

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market   report has been structured after a thorough study of various key market segments like market size, latest trends, market threats and key drivers which drive the market. This market study report has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative analysis of the global market. The report displays a fresh market research study that explores several significant facets related to Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and competitive landscape. This global market research report is a proven source to gain valuable market insights and take better decisions about important business strategies.

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market by Product (Equipment (Immunoassay Analyzers), Consumables), Technology (Immunoassays, Chromatography-MS), Class of Drugs (Antibiotic Drugs, Bronchodilator Drugs), End User – Global Forecast to 2025 The global therapeutic drug monitoring market is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Abbott Laboratories (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.).

List of Companies Profiled in the Report

  • Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland)
  • Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)
  • Danaher Corporation (U.S.)
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.)
  • bioMérieux (France)
  • BÜHLMANN Laboratories (Switzerland)
  • SEKISUI MEDICAL (Japan)
  • Randox Laboratories (Ireland)
  • DiaSystem Scandinavia AB (Sweden)
  • Cambridge Life Sciences Limited (United Kingdom)
  • ARK Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.)
  • Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH (Germany)
  • Grifols (Spain)
  • Exagen Inc. (U.S.)
  • Theradiag (France)
  • R-Biopharm AG (Germany)
  • apDia Group (Belgium)
  • BioTeZ Berlin-Buch GmbH (Belgium)
  • Eagle Biosciences Inc. (U.S.)
  • JASEM Laboratory Systems and Solutions A.S (Turkey)
  • Aalto Scientific (U.S.)
  • Immundiagnostik AG (Germany)
  • UTAK (U.S.)

The growth of the market is largely driven by factors such as the rising number of organ transplant procedures, the use of TDM across various therapeutic fields, the increasing preference for precision medicine, a growing focus on R&D related to TDM, and technological advancements in immunoassay instruments. Increased adoption in the treatment of autoimmune diseases is expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.

