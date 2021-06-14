Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market: Business Growth, Competitive Landscape, Size, Drivers, Restraints, Trend, Opportunities and Challenges

“Consumables segment accounted for a significant share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market, by product, in 2019”

By product, the therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented as consumables and equipment. Of all these products, consumables accounted for the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market in 2019. The segment is also anticipated to grow at the fastest rate due to the repeat purchases of kits and reagents and the increasing number of immunoassay tests being performed across the globe.

“Immunoassays segment accounted for a significant share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market, by technology, in 2019”

By technology, the therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into immunoassays and chromatography-MS. Of all these products, immunoassays accounted for the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market in 2019. The segment is also anticipated to grow at the fastest rate due to the increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases and technological innovation.

“Antiepileptic drugs segment accounted for the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market, by class of drugs in 2019”

On the basis of class of drugs, the therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into antiepileptic drugs, antibiotic drugs, immunosuppressant drugs, antiarrhythmic drugs, bronchodilator drugs, psychoactive agents, and other drugs. The antiepileptic drug accounted for the largest share in 2019, due to the high complexity and heterogeneity of epilepsy, lack of biological markers or specific clinical signs aside from the frequency of seizures to assess treatment efficacy or toxicity, and the highly complex pharmacokinetics of these drugs.

“Hospital laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market, by end user in 2019”

On the basis of end user, the therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into hospital laboratories, commercial & private laboratories, and other end users. Of all these end-user segments, hospital laboratories accounted for the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the availability of advanced healthcare facilities in hospitals and the rising incidences of chronic diseases.

“North America will continue to dominate the therapeutic drug monitoring market during the forecast period”

In 2019, North America was estimated to be the largest regional market for therapeutic drug monitoring, followed by Europe. Increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and the presence of technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region, coupled with initiatives taken by different government associations, are anticipated to boost the market growth in the region.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (32%) , Tier 2 (42%), and Tier 3 (26%)

Tier 1 (32%) , Tier 2 (42%), and Tier 3 (26%) By Designation: C-level (23%), Director-level (35%), and Others (42%)

C-level (23%), Director-level (35%), and Others (42%) By Region: North America (42%), Europe (25%), Asia Pacific (20%), and RoW (13%).

Research Coverage

This report studies the therapeutic drug monitoring market based on product, technology, class of drug, end user, and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints and opportunities) affecting market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total therapeutic drug monitoring market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on therapeutic drug monitoring offered by the top 25 players in the therapeutic drug monitoring market. The report analyzes the therapeutic drug monitoring market by product, technology, class of drug, end user, and region.

Comprehensive information on therapeutic drug monitoring offered by the top 25 players in the therapeutic drug monitoring market. The report analyzes the therapeutic drug monitoring market by product, technology, class of drug, end user, and region. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the therapeutic drug monitoring market

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the therapeutic drug monitoring market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the therapeutic drug monitoring market

Frequently asked questions

What are the growth opportunities in the therapeutic drug monitoring market across major regions in the future?

Where will all the advancements in products offered by various companies take the industry in the mid- to long-term?

What are the various therapeutic drug monitoring product types and their respective market shares in the overall market?

What are the new trends and advancements in the therapeutic drug monitoring market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on therapeutic drug monitoring market?

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Covered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

1.8 Limitations Of The Current Edition

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 2 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 3 Market Size Estimation: Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Growth Forecast

Figure 4 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 5 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 6 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 7 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 8 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 9 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 10 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Overview

Figure 11 Rising Preference For Precision Medicine To Drive The Tdm Market

4.2 Asia Pacific: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug

Figure 12 Antiepileptic Drugs Will Dominate The Asia Pacific Market In 2019

4.3 Geographic Snapshot Of The Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market

Figure 13 China To Register The Highest Cagr In The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 14 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Importance Of Tdm In Organ Transplant Procedures

Figure 15 Number Of Deceased Donors And Transplants In The Uk (April 1, 2014–March 31, 2018)

5.2.1.2 Use Of Tdm Across Various Therapeutic Fields

Table 1 Classes Of Drugs That Require Monitoring

5.2.1.3 Increasing Preference For Precision Medicine

5.2.1.4 Growing Focus On R&D Activities Related To Tdm

Figure 16 Number Of Research Publications On Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (2010–2019)

5.2.1.5 Technological Advancements

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Requirement Of High Capital Investments

5.2.2.2 Reluctance Of Small Hospitals To Offer Tdm Services

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption In The Treatment Of Autoimmune Diseases

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Availability Of Alternatives To Conventional Tdm

5.2.4.2 Operational Barriers Faced In Conducting Tdm Tests

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 17 Value Chain Analysis: Major Value Is Added During The Manufacturing And Assembly Phase

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

Figure 18 Direct Distribution—The Preferred Strategy For Prominent Companies

5.5 Ecosystem Analysis

Figure 19 Ecosystem Analysis Of The Overall Ivd Market

5.6 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Tdm Market

6 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

Table 2 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 3 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2 Consumables

Table 4 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Consumables Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 5 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Consumables Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3 Equipment

Table 6 Drugs Monitored Using Analytical Equipment

Table 7 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Equipment Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Equipment Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 9 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Equipment Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Equipment Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.1 Immunoassay Analyzers

6.3.1.1 High Efficiency Of Immunoassay Analyzers Has Ensured End-User Demand

Table 11 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market For Immunoassay Analyzers, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 12 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market For Immunoassay Analyzers, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.2 Chromatography & Ms Detectors

6.3.2.1 Technological Advancements Have Propelled The Growth Of The Segment

Table 13 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market For Chromatography & Ms Detectors, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 14 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market For Chromatography And Ms Detectors, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.3 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

6.3.3.1 Automation To Raise Preference For Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

Table 15 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market For Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 16 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market For Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Tdm Market, By Product

7 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

Table 17 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 18 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2 Immunoassays

Table 19 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 20 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 21 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 22 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.1 Chemiluminescence Immunoassays

7.2.1.1 Rapid Detection Time And Good Specificity Support The Growth Of The Segment

Table 23 Clia Systems Available In The Market

Table 24 Chemiluminescence Immunoassays Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 25 Chemiluminescence Immunoassays Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.2 Fluorescence Immunoassays

7.2.2.1 High Operability And Better Sensitivity Of Fias To Drive Market Growth

Table 26 Fluorescence Immunoassays Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 27 Fluorescence Immunoassays Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.3 Colorimetric Immunoassays

7.2.3.1 Demand For Colorimetric Immunoassays To Decline Due To The Rising Preference For Advanced Equipment

Table 28 Colorimetric Immunoassays Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 29 Colorimetric Immunoassays Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.4 Radioimmunoassays

7.2.4.1 High Sensitivity In Drug Detection Applications Supports The Market For Radioimmunoassays

Table 30 Radioimmunoassays Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 31 Radioimmunoassays Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.5 Other Immunoassays

Table 32 Other Immunoassays Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 33 Other Immunoassays Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3 Chromatography-Ms

Table 34 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market For Chromatography-Ms, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 35 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market For Chromatography-Ms, By Type, 2025–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.1 Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry

7.3.1.1 High Accuracy Supports Demand For Lc-Ms

Table 36 Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 37 Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry Market, By Region, 2025–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.2 Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry

7.3.2.1 Drawbacks Of Gc-Ms Challenge Market Growth

Table 38 Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 39 Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug

8.1 Introduction

Table 40 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 41 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.2 Antiepileptic Drugs

8.2.1 High Complexity And Heterogeneity Of Epilepsy To Drive The Growth Of The Segment

Table 42 Limitations Of Tdm Of Newer Antiepileptic Drugs

Table 43 Antiepileptic Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 44 Antiepileptic Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.3 Antiarrhythmic Drugs

8.3.1 Increasing Incidence Of Heart Disorders To Support Segment Growth

Table 45 Antiarrhythmic Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 46 Antiarrhythmic Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.4 Immunosuppressant Drugs

8.4.1 Immunosuppressant Demand Has Risen Due To An Increase In Organ Transplantation Procedures

Table 47 Immunosuppressant Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 48 Immunosuppressant Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.5 Antibiotic Drugs

8.5.1 Technological Advancements To Propel The Demand For Antibiotic Drug Monitoring

Table 49 Antibiotic Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 50 Antibiotic Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.6 Bronchodilator Drugs

8.6.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Respiratory Diseases Will Ensure Demand For Bronchodilator Drug Monitoring

Table 51 Bronchodilator Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 52 Bronchodilator Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.7 Psychoactive Drugs

8.7.1 Rising Cases Of Mental Illness To Drive Market Growth

Table 53 Psychoactive Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 54 Psychoactive Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.8 Other Drugs

Table 55 Other Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 56 Other Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.9 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Tdm Market, By Class Of Drug

9 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

Table 57 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 58 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2 Hospital Laboratories

9.2.1 Hospital Labs Hold The Largest Share Of The End-User Market

Table 59 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market For Hospital Laboratories, By Region, 2016-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 60 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market For Hospital Laboratories, By Region, 2025–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3 Commercial & Private Laboratories

9.3.1 Extensive Test Menus Of Commercial & Private Labs Support Demand For Their Services

Table 61 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market For Commercial & Private Laboratories, By Region, 2016-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 62 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market For Commercial & Private Laboratories, By Region, 2025–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4 Other End Users

Table 63 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market For Other End Users, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 64 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market For Other End Users, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

9.5 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Tdm Market, By End User

10 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

Table 65 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 66 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.2 North America

Figure 20 North America: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Snapshot

Table 67 North America: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 68 North America: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 69 North America: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 70 North America: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 71 North America: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Equipment Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 72 North America: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Equipment Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 73 North America: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 74 North America: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 75 North America: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 76 North America: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 77 North America: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 78 North America: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 79 North America: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 80 North America: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 81 North America: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 82 North America: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.2.1 Us

10.2.1.1 Awareness Regarding Precision Medicine To Propel The Tdm Market In The Us

Table 83 Number Of Tests Covered By Medicare For Each Drug Class

Table 84 Us: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 85 Us: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 86 Us: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 87 Us: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 88 Us: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 89 Us: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 90 Us: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 91 Us: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 92 Us: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 93 Us: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 94 Us: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 95 Us: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Availability Of Funding For Research To Offer Growth Opportunities In The Canadian Market

Table 96 Canada: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 97 Canada: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 98 Canada: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 99 Canada: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 100 Canada: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 101 Canada: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 102 Canada: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 103 Canada: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 104 Canada: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 105 Canada: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 106 Canada: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 107 Canada: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3 Europe

Table 108 Europe: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 109 Europe: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 110 Europe: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 111 Europe: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 112 Europe: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Equipment Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 113 Europe: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Equipment Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 114 Europe: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 115 Europe: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 116 Europe: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 117 Europe: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 118 Europe: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 119 Europe: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 120 Europe: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 121 Europe: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 122 Europe: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 123 Europe: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Prevalence Of Chronic Medical Conditions Such As Cancer And Diabetes Will Support The Growth Of The Market In Germany

Table 124 Germany: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 125 Germany: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 126 Germany: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 127 Germany: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 128 Germany: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 129 Germany: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 130 Germany: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 131 Germany: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 132 Germany: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 133 Germany: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 134 Germany: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 135 Germany: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3.2 Italy

10.3.2.1 Rising Incidences Of Cancer To Drive Demand For Tdm In Italy

Table 136 Italy: Cancer Incidence, By Type, 2018 Vs. 2025

Table 137 Italy: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 138 Italy: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 139 Italy: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 140 Italy: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 141 Italy: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 142 Italy: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 143 Italy: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 144 Italy: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 145 Italy: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 146 Italy: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 147 Italy: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 148 Italy: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Awareness Regarding The Benefits Of Tdm To Accelerate Its Demand Across Various Therapeutic Applications

Table 149 France: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 150 France: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 151 France: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 152 France: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 153 France: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 154 France: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 155 France: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 156 France: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 157 France: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 158 France: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 159 France: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 160 France: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3.4 Spain

10.3.4.1 Adoption Of Technologically Advanced Immunoassays Has Boosted The Market In Spain

Table 161 Spain: Cancer Incidence, By Type, 2018 Vs. 2025

Table 162 Spain: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 163 Spain: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 164 Spain: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 165 Spain: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 166 Spain: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 167 Spain: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 168 Spain: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 169 Spain: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 170 Spain: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 171 Spain: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 172 Spain: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 173 Spain: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3.5 Uk

10.3.5.1 Increasing Cases Of Chronic Diseases To Drive The Growth Of The Tdm Market

Table 174 Uk: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 175 Uk: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 176 Uk: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 177 Uk: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 178 Uk: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 179 Uk: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 180 Uk: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 181 Uk: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 182 Uk: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 183 Uk: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 184 Uk: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 185 Uk: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3.6 Rest Of Europe

Table 186 Roe: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 187 Roe: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 188 Roe: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 189 Roe: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 190 Roe: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 191 Roe: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 192 Roe: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 193 Roe: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 194 Roe: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 195 Roe: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 196 Roe: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 197 Roe: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.4 Asia Pacific

Figure 21 Asia Pacific: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Snapshot

Table 198 Asia Pacific: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 199 Asia Pacific: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 200 Asia Pacific: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 201 Asia Pacific: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 202 Asia Pacific: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Equipment Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 203 Asia Pacific: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Equipment Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 204 Asia Pacific: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 205 Asia Pacific: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 206 Asia Pacific: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 207 Asia Pacific: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 208 Asia Pacific: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 209 Asia Pacific: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 210 Asia Pacific: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 211 Asia Pacific: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 212 Asia Pacific: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 213 Asia Pacific: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.1.1 Japan Holds The Largest Share Of The Apac Market For Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Table 214 Japan: Cancer Incidence, By Type, 2018 Vs. 2025

Table 215 Japan: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 216 Japan: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 217 Japan: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 218 Japan: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 219 Japan: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 220 Japan: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 221 Japan: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 222 Japan: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 223 Japan: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 224 Japan: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 225 Japan: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 226 Japan: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.4.2 China

10.4.2.1 Rising Number Of Organ Transplants In The Country Will Drive The Growth Of The Tdm Market

Table 227 China: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 228 China: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 229 China: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 230 China: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 231 China: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 232 China: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market,By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 233 China: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 234 China: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 235 China: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 236 China: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 237 China: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 238 China: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Rising Incidence Of Cancer To Propel Market Growth

Table 239 India: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 240 India: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 241 India: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 242 India: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 243 India: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 244 India: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 245 India: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 246 India: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 247 India: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 248 India: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 249 India: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 250 India: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.4.4 Roapac

Table 251 Roapac: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 252 Roapac: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 253 Roapac: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 254 Roapac: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 255 Roapac: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 256 Roapac: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 257 Roapac: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 258 Roapac: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 259 Roapac: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 260 Roapac: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 261 Roapac: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 262 Roapac: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.5 Rest Of The World

10.5.1 Row Accounts For The Smallest Share Of The Overall Market But Is Expected To See High Growth

Table 263 Row: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 264 Row: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 265 Row: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Equipment Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 266 Row: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Equipment Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 267 Row: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 268 Row: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 269 Row: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 270 Row: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 271 Row: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 272 Row: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Chromatography-Ms Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 273 Row: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 274 Row: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 275 Row: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 276 Row: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.6 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Tdm Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

Figure 22 Key Developments In The Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market From January 2017–July 2020

Figure 23 Market Evolution Framework: January 2017 To July 2020

11.2 Market Share Analysis, 2019

Figure 24 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Share Analysis (2019)

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Product Approvals

Table 277 Key Product Approvals

11.3.2 Product Launches

Table 278 Key Product Launches

11.3.3 Agreements

Table 279 Key Agreements

11.3.4 Expansions

Table 280 Key Expansions

11.3.5 Acquisitions

Table 281 Key Acquisitions

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2019)

11.4.1 Stars

11.4.2 Emerging Leaders

11.4.3 Pervasive Companies

11.4.4 Participants

Figure 25 Vendor Comparison Matrix: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market

12 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, Mnm View)*

12.1 Abbott Laboratories

Figure 26 Abbott Laboratories: Company Snapshot

12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

Figure 27 Thermo Fisher Scientific: Company Snapshot

12.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Figure 28 F. Hoffmann-La Roche: Company Snapshot

12.4 Siemens Healthineers

Figure 29 Siemens Healthineers: Company Snapshot

12.5 Danaher Corporation

Figure 30 Danaher Corporation: Company Snapshot

12.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories

Figure 31 Bio-Rad Laboratories: Company Snapshot

12.7 Biomérieux

Figure 32 Biomérieux: Company Snapshot

12.8 Theradiag

Figure 33 Theradiag: Company Snapshot

12.9 Grifols

Figure 34 Grifols: Company Snapshot

12.10 Bühlmann Laboratories

12.11 Sekisui Medical

12.12 Randox Laboratories

12.13 Diasystem Scandinavia

12.14 Cambridge Life Sciences

12.15 Ark Diagnostics

12.16 Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals

12.17 Exagen

Figure 35 Exagen: Company Snapshot

12.18 R-Biopharm

12.19 Apdia Group

12.20 Biotez Berlin Buch

12.21 Eagle Biosciences

12.22 Jasem Laboratory Systems And Solutions

12.23 Aalto Scientific

12.24 Immundiagnostik

12.25 Utak

*Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, Mnm View Might Not Be Captured In Case Of Unlisted Companies.

13 Adjacent Markets

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Immunoassay Market

13.2.1 Market Definition

13.2.2 Limitations

13.2.3 Market Overview

13.2.3.1 Introduction

13.2.3.2 Technological Advancements

13.2.3.3 Growth In The Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Industry

13.3 Immunoassay Market, By Product & Service

Table 282 Immunoassay Market, By Product & Service, 2016–2023 (Usd Million)

13.4 Immunoassay Market, By Platform

Table 283 Immunoassay Market, By Platform, 2016–2023 (Usd Million)

13.5 Immunoassay Market, By Technology

Table 284 Immunoassay Market, By Technology, 2016–2023 (Usd Million)

13.6 Immunoassay Market, By Specimen Type

Table 285 Immunoassay Market, By Specimen Type, 2016–2023 (Usd Million)

13.7 Immunoassay Market, By Application

Table 286 Immunoassay Market, By Application, 2016–2023 (Usd Million)

13.8 Immunoassay Market, By End User

Table 287 Immunoassay Market, By End User, 2016–2023 (Usd Million)

13.9 Immunoassay Market, By Region

Table 288 Immunoassay Market, By Region, 2016–2023 (Usd Million)

14 Appendix

14.1 Insights From Industry Experts

14.2 Discussion Guide

14.3 Knowledge Store: Marketsandmarkets’ Subscription Portal

14.4 Available Customizations

14.5 Related Reports

14.6 Author Details

