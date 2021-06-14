Cosmetic Dentistry Market: Business Growth, Competitive Landscape, Size, Drivers, Restraints, Trend, Opportunities and Challenges

The cosmetic dentistry market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period. The global cosmetic dentistry market is expected to grow from USD 21.9 billion in 2020 to USD 30.1 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.The cosmetic dentistry market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the growing consumer awareness and rising focus on aesthetics, increasing prevalence of oral health disorders, and rising dental tourism in emerging markets. However, the high cost of dental imaging systems, lack of reimbursement for cosmetic procedures, and high risks and complications associated with dental bridges and orthodontic treatments are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Cosmetic Dentistry Market by Product (Dental Implant, Dental Bridge & Crown, Orthodontic Braces, Denture, Dental Laser, Dental Handpiece, Bonding Agent, Dental Chair, CAD/CAM System, Radiology Equipment) End User – Global Forecast to 2025 Some of the key players in the cosmetic dentistry market are Henry Schein (US), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Envista Holdings (US), Align Technology, Inc. (US), Straumann Holdings AG (Switzerland), 3M Company (US), Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan), Planmeca Group (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Roland DG (Japan), BIOLASE, Inc. (US), Midmark Corporation (US), A-dec (US), 3Shape A/S (Denmark), IvoclarVivadent AG (Liechtenstein), GC Corporation (Japan), Runyes Medical Instrument (China), J. Morita Corp. (Japan), PreXion, Inc. (Japan), Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc. (US), Carestream Dental LLC (US), Takara Belmont Corporation (Japan), Brasseler USA, and DentalEZ, Inc. (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the cosmetic dentistry market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

“The growing consumer awareness and an increasing focus on aesthetics, the increasing prevalence of oral health disorders globally, and rising dental tourism in emerging market sare expected to drive the overall growth of the cosmetic dentistry market.”

This wide-ranging Cosmetic Dentistry Market report highlights key market dynamics of the industry and covers historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in the related industry. Attaining complete info about the trends and opportunities in the industry is a fairly time-consuming process which is eased with this report. Top players in the market, major collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are also re-evaluated in this market research report. What is more, the statistical data covered in this Cosmetic Dentistry Market document is interpreted with the help of most established tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

“The orthodontic braces segment is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period”

Based on product, the cosmetic dentistry market is segmented into dental implants, bridges, crowns, veneers, braces, bonding agents, composites, inlays & on lays, and dental systems & equipment.The orthodontic braces segment is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. Fastest growth can be attributed to the higher adoption of clear and transparent braces. Other contributing factors include technological advancements, growing awareness among consumers, the availability of advanced orthodontic products, and the high prevalence of malocclusion conditions.

“The dental hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the cosmetic dentistry market in 2020”

Based on the end user, the cosmetic dentistry market is segmented into dental hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and other end users (research institutes and cosmetic clinics). In 2020, the dental hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the cosmetic dentistry market. This can be attributed to the increasing number of dental hospitals & clinics across the globe, the rapid adoption of advanced technologies by clinics and hospitals, increasing dental tourism in emerging markets, and the rising number of group dental practices in developed countries.

“Asia Pacific accounted the largest share and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific accounted the largest share and is projected to record the highest growth in the cosmetic dentistry market during the forecast period.Growth in this market is driven by the rising geriatric population, increasing focus of prominent players on emerging Asian countries, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness on oral healthcare, and the willingness to spend on dental care. Other factors, such as the rising number of dental professionals and incidence of dental diseases, along with the growing number of tooth repair procedures conducted, will support market growth.

By Company: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20% By Designation: C-level Executives: 30%, Directors: 55%, and Others:15%

C-level Executives: 30%, Directors: 55%, and Others:15% By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 25%, APAC: 20%, LATAM: 10% and MEA: 5%

Research Coverage:

The market study covers the cosmetic dentistry market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size (in terms of volume) and the growth potential of this market across different segments byproduct, end user,and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information regarding the closest approximations of cosmetic dentistry market and its sub segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape, gain insights to better position their businesses,and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

