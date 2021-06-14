Animal Treatment Market: Business Growth, Competitive Landscape, Size, Drivers, Restraints, Trend, Opportunities and Challenges

The animal treatment market has witnessed a paradigm shift from conventional veterinary diagnostic procedures to advanced ones. In 2019, ~70-80% of farm animals in developed economies and ~60-70% of farm animals in emerging countries received basic medicalization. The rate of basic medicalization is projected to increase in the coming years owing to the increasing animal welfare initiatives and the improving regulatory framework. Several countries involved in the animal treatment market have been developing superior quality and highly efficient veterinary products. This has further boosted the growth of the animal treatment market.

Animal Treatment Market by Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, Horses, Cattle, Pigs, Poultry) & Treatment Type (No Medicalization, Basic Medicalization, Veterinary Care), Country (US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Austria, Poland, Netherlands, Turkey, Bulgaria, China, India, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, Thailand, Saudi Arabia – Forecast 2024

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3681145

“North America & Europe animal healthcare market size was around USD 40 billion in 2018 and is predicted to be reach USD 50 billion by 2024. The rising diagnosis rate in companion animals, as well as livestock, has positively influenced the medicalization rate in animals.”

The Animal Treatment Market research document precisely collects the information about effective factors for the industry which includes customer behavior, emerging trends, product usage, and brand positioning. The market study carried out in this report analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors in the ABC industry. This market report also offers a list of the chief competitors and provides strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. Animal Treatment Market is the promising and most suitable market research report for the clients.

“The treatment rate in dogs has been growing since 2018, owing to the growing awareness levels regarding animal diagnostic services.”

Based on animal type, the animal treatment market has been segmented into dogs, cats, pigs, horses, poultry, and cattle. During the course of the study, positive growth trends have been observed in the case of companion animals. Increasing pet ownership rates and rising pet expenditure are supporting the medicalization trends in companion animals such as dogs and cats. Moreover, stringent laws have been framed for maintaining the health of dogs and cats. For instance, in the US, the government enforces strict actions against pet owners for neglecting the health of their companion animals. Furthermore, pet owners have to abide by certain pet health norms before adoption. These factors have resulted in the increasing medicalization rate in dogs and cats.

“By treatment type, the veterinary care segment is projected to witness significant growth in the forecast period.”

Based on treatment type, the animal treatment market is segmented into no medicalization, basic medicalization, and veterinary care.The veterinary care segment is projected to register high growth in the forecast period. One of the major reasons behind this growth is the rising affordability among the population in emerging countries such as India and China. In the case of farm animals such as cattle, the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Health in various countries has established a strong veterinary network that performs routine check-ups at the farms to control the sudden outbreak of viruses.

“The animal treatment rate is considerably high in North America.”

North America has showcased positive trends for the animal treatment market in 2018, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. This can be attributed to the increasing availability of veterinary products and services. Moreover, there has also been a behavioral shift; the sense of responsibility among pet owners has increased over the years.

The breakdown of primary participants is mentioned below:

By Company/Association Type: Tier 1–30%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–25%

Tier 1–30%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–25% By Designation: C-level–35%, Director Level–25%, and Others–40%

C-level–35%, Director Level–25%, and Others–40% By Region: North America–35%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–15%, and the Middle East & Africa – 10%

Research Coverage:

The animal treatment market report includes an in-depth analysis of the medicalization rate at the country level. Medicalization rate is a broad term that is categorized into animals that receive no medicalization, animals that receive basic medicalization, and animals that receive long-term veterinary care. Dogs, cats, cattle, horses, pigs, and poultry are considered while analyzing the medicalization (treatment) rate.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies for strengthening their share in the market.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Animal treatment rates provided in this report will help key players in the veterinary space to understand market dynamics at the country level. This will help in understanding the demand and supply gap.

Animal treatment rates provided in this report will help key players in the veterinary space to understand market dynamics at the country level. This will help in understanding the demand and supply gap. Business Analytics: An advisory study that will help key industry players to undertake business-related decisions such as estimating the target audience while launching new products.

An advisory study that will help key industry players to undertake business-related decisions such as estimating the target audience while launching new products. Regulatory Assessment: The report covers the regulatory scenario in different countries, which will enable clients to analyze the level of entry barriers.

The report covers the regulatory scenario in different countries, which will enable clients to analyze the level of entry barriers. Risk Assessment &Mitigation: Detailed insights on animal medicalization rates and regulatory scenarios, which will help in reducing the probability of failures during new product launches/geographical expansions.

Get Direct Order of this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3681145

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Analysis + Output

3 Animal Healthcare – Key Insights

3.1 Companion Animal Diagnostics Market

3.2 Veterinary Vaccines Market

3.3 Veterinary Equipment And Disposables Market

3.4 Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market

3.5 Veterinary Imaging Market

4 Animal Healthcare Medicalization, By Country

4.1 Europe

4.1.1 Uk

4.1.2 Germany

4.1.3 France

4.1.4 Russia

4.1.5 Italy

4.1.6 Spain

4.1.7 Austria

4.1.8 Turkey

4.1.9 Poland

4.1.10 Bulgaria

4.1.11 Netherlands

4.2 Asia Pacific

4.2.1 India

4.2.2 China

4.2.3 Japan

4.2.4 South Korea

4.2.5 Thailand

4.2.6 Australia

4.3 North America

4.3.1 Us

4.3.2 Canada

4.4 Saudi Arabia

5 Appendix

5.1 Knowledge Store: Marketsandmarkets’ Subscription Portal

5.2 Author Detail

List of Tables

Table 1 Market Definition

Table 2 Countries Covered

Table 3 Europe: Percentage Of Animals Receiving No Medicalization

Table 4 Europe: Percentage Of Animals Receiving Basic Medicalization

Table 5 Europe: Percentage Of Animals Under Veterinary Care

Table 6 Uk: Percentage Of Animals Receiving No Medicalization

Table 7 Uk: Percentage Of Animals Receiving Basic Medicalization

Table 8 Uk: Percentage Of Animals Under Veterinary Care

Table 9 Germany: Percentage Of Animals Receiving No Medicalization

Table 10 Germany: Percentage Of Animals Receiving Basic Medicalization

Table 11 Germany: Percentage Of Animals Under Veterinary Care

Table 12 France: Percentage Of Animals Receiving No Medicalization

Table 13 France: Percentage Of Animals Receiving Basic Medicalization

Table 14 France: Percentage Of Animals Under Veterinary Care

Table 15 Russia: Percentage Of Animals Receiving No Medicalization

Table 16 Russia: Percentage Of Animals Receiving Basic Medicalization

Table 17 Russia: Percentage Of Animals Under Veterinary Care

Table 18 Italy: Percentage Of Animals Receiving No Medicalization

Table 19 Italy: Percentage Of Animals Receiving Basic Medicalization

Table 20 Italy: Percentage Of Animals Under Veterinary Care

Table 21 Spain: Percentage Of Animals Receiving No Medicalization

Table 22 Spain: Percentage Of Animals Receiving Basic Medicalization

Table 23 Spain: Percentage Of Animals Under Veterinary Care

Table 24 Austria: Percentage Of Animals Receiving No Medicalization

Table 25 Austria: Percentage Of Animals Receiving Basic Medicalization

Table 26 Austria: Percentage Of Animals Under Veterinary Care

Table 27 Turkey: Percentage Of Animals Receiving No Medicalization

Table 28 Turkey: Percentage Of Animals Receiving Basic Medicalization

Table 29 Turkey: Percentage Of Animals Under Veterinary Care

Table 30 Poland: Percentage Of Animals Receiving No Medicalization

Table 31 Poland: Percentage Of Animals Receiving Basic Medicalization

Table 32 Poland: Percentage Of Animals Under Veterinary Care

Table 33 Bulgaria: Percentage Of Animals Receiving No Medicalization

Table 34 Bulgaria: Percentage Of Animals Receiving Basic Medicalization

Table 35 Bulgaria: Percentage Of Animals Under Veterinary Care

Table 36 Netherlands: Percentage Of Animals Receiving No Medicalization

Table 37 Netherlands: Percentage Of Animals Receiving Basic Medicalization

Table 38 Netherlands: Percentage Of Animals Under Veterinary Care

Table 39 India: Percentage Of Animals Receiving No Medicalization

Table 40 India: Percentage Of Animals Receiving Basic Medicalization

Table 41 India: Percentage Of Animals Under Veterinary Care

Table 42 China: Percentage Of Animals Receiving No Medicalization

Table 43 China: Percentage Of Animals Receiving Basic Medicalization

Table 44 China: Percentage Of Animals Under Veterinary Care

Table 45 Japan: Percentage Of Animals Receiving No Medicalization

Table 46 Japan: Percentage Of Animals Receiving Basic Medicalization

Table 47 Japan: Percentage Of Animals Under Veterinary Care

Table 48 South Korea: Percentage Of Animals Receiving No Medicalization

Table 49 South Korea: Percentage Of Animals Receiving Basic Medicalization

Table 50 South Korea: Percentage Of Animals Under Veterinary Care

Table 51 Thailand: Percentage Of Animals Receiving No Medicalization

Table 52 Thailand: Percentage Of Animals Receiving Basic Medicalization

Table 53 Thailand: Percentage Of Animals Under Veterinary Care

Table 54 Australia: Percentage Of Animals Receiving No Medicalization

Table 55 Australia: Percentage Of Animals Receiving Basic Medicalization

Table 56 Australia: Percentage Of Animals Under Veterinary Care

Table 57 Us: Number Of Veterinary Visits Per Household, 2018

Table 58 Us: Percentage Of Animals Receiving No Medicalization

Table 59 Us: Percentage Of Animals Receiving Basic Medicalization

Table 60 Us: Percentage Of Animals Under Veterinary Care

Table 61 Canada: Number Of Veterinary Practices In Canada, 2017

Table 62 Canada: Percentage Of Animals Receiving No Medicalization

Table 63 Canada: Percentage Of Animals Receiving Basic Medicalization

Table 64 Canada: Percentage Of Animals Under Veterinary Care

Table 65 Saudi Arabia: Percentage Of Animals Receiving No Medicalization

Table 66 Saudi Arabia: Percentage Of Animals Receiving Basic Medicalization

Table 67 Saudi Arabia: Percentage Of Animals Under Veterinary Care

List of Figures

Figure 1 Animal Healthcare – Medicalization Rate Analysis

Figure 2 Years Considered For The Study

Figure 3 Expert Interviews, By Region

Figure 4 Expert Interviews, By Source

Figure 5 Approach Followed For Determining Animal Medicalization Rate Analysis

Figure 6 Global Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Overview

Figure 7 Geographical Snapshot Of The Companion Animal Diagnostics Market

Figure 8 Competitive Leadership Mapping

Figure 9 Market Share Analysis

Figure 10 Global Veterinary Vaccines Market Overview

Figure 11 Geographical Snapshot Of The Veterinary Vaccines Market

Figure 12 Competitive Leadership Mapping

Figure 13 Market Share Analysis

Figure 14 Global Veterinary Equipment And Disposables Market Overview

Figure 15 Geographical Snapshot Of The Veterinary Equipment And Disposables Market

Figure 16 Market Share Analysis

Figure 17 Global Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Overview

Figure 18 Geographical Snapshot Of The Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market

Figure 19 Competitive Leadership Mapping

Figure 20 Market Share Analysis

Figure 21 Veterinary Imaging Market Overview

Figure 22 Geographical Snapshot Of The Veterinary Imaging Market

Figure 23 Animal Population In The Top 5 Eu Countries

Figure 24 Europe: Dog Population

Figure 25 Europe: Cat Population

Figure 26 Europe: Animal Medical Expenditure, 2012?2018

Figure 27 Europe: Animal Healthcare Market, By Product, 2018

Figure 28 Preventive Healthcare In The Uk

Figure 29 Uk: Lifetime Average Expenditure On Companion Animals

Figure 30 Germany: Estimated Trends In Cattle Population, 2018?2024 (Million)

Figure 31 Russia: Cattle Population, 2010?2018 (Million)

Figure 32 Italy: Companion Animal Population Trends

Figure 33 Spain: Companion Animal Expenditure

Figure 34 Spain: Antimicrobial Consumption In Cattle

Figure 35 Austria: Animal Population, 2018 (Million)

Figure 36 Turkey: Estimated Trends In Cattle Population, 2018?2024 (Million)

Figure 37 Poland: Poultry Population Trends

Figure 38 Bulgaria: Meat Production, 2017

Figure 39 Bulgaria: Cattle Population Trends, 2018?2024 (Million)

Figure 40 Netherlands: Cattle Population, 2010?2016 (Million)

Figure 41 Netherlands: Cattle Population Forecast, 2017?2024 (Million)

Figure 42 India: Contribution From Animal Health Products, 2018

Figure 43 China: Estimated Pig Population, 2017?2024 (Million)

Figure 44 Japan: Regulatory Framework

Figure 45 South Korea: Estimated Cattle Population, 2017?2024 (Million)

Figure 46 Thailand: Estimated Pig Population, 2017?2024 (Million)

Figure 47 Australia: Estimated Cattle Population Trends, 2017?2024 (Million)

Figure 48 Australia: Total Pet Population, 2019

Figure 49 Saudi Arabia: Trends In Cattle Imports, 2007?2015 (Million)

Figure 50 Saudi Arabia: Estimated Trends In Cattle Imports, 2016?2024 (Million)

Read More…………………