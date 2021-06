Life Science Analytics Market: Business Growth, Competitive Landscape, Size, Drivers, Restraints, Trend, Opportunities and Challenges

Life Science Analytics Market research report provides a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type, and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. Competitor analysis is one of the most important aspects of a market research report which helps businesses decide upon the strategies by comparing them with the competitors. This Life Science Analytics Market report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, inhibitors, challenges, and opportunities in the market. In this era of globalization, the whole world is the marketplace and hence businesses seek to adopt a global market research report.

Life Science Analytics Market by Type (Predictive, Descriptive, Prescriptive), Application (Marketing, Compliance, Clinical trial, R&D, Pharmacovigilance, SCM), Component (Software, Service), Delivery, End User, Region – Global Forecast to 2025 The global life science analytics market size is projected to reach USD 42.0 billion by 2025 from USD 22.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. The prominent players operating in the global life science analytics market are Oracle Corporation (US), Accenture (Ireland), SAS Institute Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Wipro (India), Cognizant (US), SCIO Health Analytics (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US), Cerner Corporation (US), IQVIA (US), Microsoft (US), Infosys Limited (US), MaxisIT (US), Optum (US), and Cotiviti (US).

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=825120

Growth in this market is mainly driven by technological advancements, big data in the life science industry, growing adoption of analytics solutions in clinical trials, increasing adoption of analytics for sales and marketing applications, need for improved data standardization, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing pressure to curb healthcare spending. On the other hand, high implementation costs are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

“Prescriptive analytics segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the life science analytics market is segmented into descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics. The descriptive analytics segment accounted for the largest share of the life science analytics market in 2019, while the prescriptive analytics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its ability to ensure the synergistic integration of predictions and prescriptions.

“Services segment accounted for the largest share of the life science analytics market in 2019.”

Based on components, the life science analytics market is segmented into services and software. The services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The large share and high growth in this segment can be attributed to the recurring need for services such as software upgrades and maintenance.

“Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.”

By region, the life science analytics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this market is attributed to the strong economies in the US and Canada, which have allowed for significant investments in technology. However, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing R&D investments, an increase in drug development-based research, rising pressure to comply with regulatory requirements, and low manufacturing costs in the region are supporting the growth of the life science analytics market in Asia.

The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (32%), Tier 2 (44%), and Tier 3 (24%)

Tier 1 (32%), Tier 2 (44%), and Tier 3 (24%) By Designation: C-level Executives (30%), Directors (34%), and Others (36%)

C-level Executives (30%), Directors (34%), and Others (36%) By Region: North America (40%), Europe (28%), Asia (20%), and the RoW (12%)

Research Coverage:

This report provides a picture of the life science analytics market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as type, component, deployment model, application, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global life science analytics market

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global life science analytics market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and service launches in the global life science analytics market

Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and service launches in the global life science analytics market Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions

Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global life science analytics market

Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global life science analytics market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of product offered, market shares, growth strategies, and revenue analysis of leading players in the global life science analytics market

Get Direct Order of this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=825120

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Life Science Analytics: Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

1.8 Limitations Of The Current Edition

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 2 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Sources

Figure 3 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

Figure 4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation: Revenue Share Analysis

Figure 6 Revenue Share Analysis Illustration

Figure 7 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 8 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 9 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 10 Life Science Analytics Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Billion)

Figure 11 Life Science Analytics Market, By Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Billion)

Figure 12 Life Science Analytics Market, By Component, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Billion)

Figure 13 Life Science Analytics Market, By Delivery Model, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Billion)

Figure 14 Life Science Analytics Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Billion)

Figure 15 Geographical Snapshot: Life Science Analytics Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Life Science Analytics Market Overview

Figure 16 Technological Advancements And Growing Adoption Of Analytics Solutions For Clinical Trials Are Driving Market Growth

4.2 Life Science Analytics Market, By Type

Figure 17 Descriptive Analytics To Dominate The Life Science Analytics Market In 2020

4.3 Life Science Analytics Market, By End User

Figure 18 North America To Hold The Largest Share Of The Life Science Analytics End-User Market In 2020

4.4 Geographic Snapshot: Life Science Analytics Market

Figure 19 Asia Pacific To Register The Highest Growth During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 20 Life Science Analytics Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Technological Advancements

5.2.1.2 Big Data In The Life Science Industry

5.2.1.3 Growing Adoption Of Analytics Solutions In Clinical Trials

5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption Of Analytics For Sales And Marketing Applications

5.2.1.5 Need For Improved Data Standardization

5.2.1.6 Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases

5.2.1.7 Growing Pressure To Curb Healthcare Spending And The Need For Improved Patient Outcomes

Figure 21 Healthcare Spending As A Percentage Of The Gdp, By Country, 2017

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Implementation Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Focus On Value-Based Medicine

5.2.3.2 Use Of Analytics In Precision And Personalized Medicine

5.2.3.3 Use Of Big Data Analytics To Increase R&D Productivity

5.2.3.4 Emergence Of Social Media And Its Impact On The Life Science Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Data Privacy Issues

5.2.4.2 Data Integration In The Life Science Ecosystem

5.2.4.3 Dearth Of Skilled Personnel

5.3 Impact Of The Covid-19 Pandemic On The Life Science Analytics Market

Figure 22 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Life Science Analytics Market

6 Life Science Analytics Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

Table 1 Life Science Analytics Market, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 2 Life Science Analytics Market, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.2 Descriptive Analytics

6.2.1 Descriptive Analytics Segment To Dominate The Life Science Analytics Market

Table 3 Descriptive Analytics Market, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 4 Descriptive Analytics Market, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 5 North America: Descriptive Analytics Market, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 6 North America: Descriptive Analytics Market, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 7 Europe: Descriptive Analytics Market, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Europe: Descriptive Analytics Market, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 9 Asia Pacific: Descriptive Analytics Market, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Asia Pacific: Descriptive Analytics Market, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.3 Predictive Analytics

6.3.1 Predictive Analytics Solutions Can Help Increase The Accuracy Of Data-A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

Table 11 Predictive Analytics Market, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 12 Predictive Analytics Market, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 13 North America: Predictive Analytics Market, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 14 North America: Predictive Analytics Market, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 15 Europe: Predictive Analytics Market, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 16 Europe: Predictive Analytics Market, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 17 Asia Pacific: Predictive Analytics Market, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 18 Asia Pacific: Predictive Analytics Market, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

6.4 Prescriptive Analytics

6.4.1 Prescriptive Analytics Segment To Witness High Growth During The Forecast Period

Table 19 Prescriptive Analytics Market, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 20 Prescriptive Analytics Market, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 21 North America: Prescriptive Analytics Market, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 22 North America: Prescriptive Analytics Market, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 23 Europe: Prescriptive Analytics Market, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 24 Europe: Prescriptive Analytics Market, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 25 Asia Pacific: Prescriptive Analytics Market, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 26 Asia Pacific: Prescriptive Analytics Market, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

7 Life Science Analytics Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

Table 27 Life Science Analytics Market, By Application, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 28 Life Science Analytics Market, By Application, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

7.2 Research & Development

Table 29 Life Science Analytics Market For Research & Development, By Type, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 30 Life Science Analytics Market For Research & Development, By Type, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 31 Life Science Analytics Market For Research & Development, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 32 Life Science Analytics Market For Research & Development, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 33 North America: Life Science Analytics Market For Research & Development, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 34 North America: Life Science Analytics Market For Research & Development, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 35 Europe: Life Science Analytics Market For Research & Development, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 36 Europe: Life Science Analytics Market For Research & Development, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 37 Asia Pacific: Life Science Analytics Market For Research & Development, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 38 Asia Pacific: Life Science Analytics Market For Research & Development, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.1 Clinical Trials

7.2.1.1 Need To Streamline Clinical Trials And Reduce The Time And Cost Of Drug Development To Drive The Demand For Analytics Solutions

Table 39 Clinical Trial Analytics Market, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 40 Clinical Trial Analytics Market, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 41 North America: Clinical Trial Analytics Market, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 42 North America: Clinical Trial Analytics Market, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 43 Europe: Clinical Trial Analytics Market, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 44 Europe: Clinical Trial Analytics Market, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 45 Asia Pacific: Clinical Trial Analytics Market, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 46 Asia Pacific: Clinical Trial Analytics Market, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.2 Preclinical Trials

7.2.2.1 Analytics Solutions For Preclinical Trials Help In The Entire Discovery And Research Value Chain

Table 47 Preclinical Trial Analytics Market, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 48 Preclinical Trial Analytics Market, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 49 North America: Preclinical Trial Analytics Market, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 50 North America: Preclinical Trial Analytics Market, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 51 Europe: Preclinical Trial Analytics Market, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 52 Europe: Preclinical Trial Analytics Market, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 53 Asia Pacific: Preclinical Trial Analytics Market, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 54 Asia Pacific: Preclinical Trial Analytics Market, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3 Sales & Marketing

7.3.1 Sales & Marketing Analytics Are Essential To Increase Revenue And Profitability

Table 55 Life Science Analytics Market For Sales & Marketing, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 56 Life Science Analytics Market For Sales & Marketing, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 57 North America: Life Science Analytics Market For Sales & Marketing, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 58 North America: Life Science Analytics Market For Sales & Marketing, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 59 Europe: Life Science Analytics Market For Sales & Marketing, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 60 Europe: Life Science Analytics Market For Sales & Marketing, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 61 Asia Pacific: Life Science Analytics Market For Sales & Marketing, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 62 Asia Pacific: Life Science Analytics Market For Sales & Marketing, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

7.4 Pharmacovigilance

7.4.1 Players Operating In This Segment Are Increasingly Focusing On New Product Launches

Table 63 Life Science Analytics Market For Pharmacovigilance, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 64 Life Science Analytics Market For Pharmacovigilance, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 65 North America: Life Science Analytics Market For Pharmacovigilance, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 66 North America: Life Science Analytics Market For Pharmacovigilance, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 67 Europe: Life Science Analytics Market For Pharmacovigilance, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 68 Europe: Life Science Analytics Market For Pharmacovigilance, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 69 Asia Pacific: Life Science Analytics Market For Pharmacovigilance, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 70 Asia Pacific: Life Science Analytics Market For Pharmacovigilance, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

7.5 Regulatory Compliance

7.5.1 Stringent Requirements Have Supported The Need For Compliance Adherence Solutions

Table 71 Life Science Analytics Market For Regulatory Compliance, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 72 Life Science Analytics Market For Regulatory Compliance, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 73 North America: Life Science Analytics Market For Regulatory Compliance, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 74 North America: Life Science Analytics Market For Regulatory Compliance, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 75 Europe: Life Science Analytics Market For Regulatory Compliance, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 76 Europe: Life Science Analytics Market For Regulatory Compliance, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 77 Asia Pacific: Life Science Analytics Market For Regulatory Compliance, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 78 Asia Pacific: Life Science Analytics Market For Regulatory Compliance, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

7.6 Supply Chain Optimization

7.6.1 Growing Need To Reduce Logistics Costs To Drive The Adoption Of Analytics Solutions

Table 79 Life Science Analytics Market For Supply Chain Optimization, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 80 Life Science Analytics Market For Supply Chain Optimization, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 81 North America: Life Science Analytics Market For Supply Chain Optimization, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 82 North America: Life Science Analytics Market For Supply Chain Optimization, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 83 Europe: Life Science Analytics Market For Supply Chain Optimization, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 84 Europe: Life Science Analytics Market For Supply Chain Optimization, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 85 Asia Pacific: Life Science Analytics Market For Supply Chain Optimization, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 86 Asia Pacific: Life Science Analytics Market For Supply Chain Optimization, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

8 Life Science Analytics Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

Table 87 Life Science Analytics Market, By Component, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 88 Life Science Analytics Market, By Component, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

8.2 Services

8.2.1 Services Form A Larger Component Of The Life Science Analytics Market

Table 89 Life Science Analytics Services Market, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 90 Life Science Analytics Services Market, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 91 North America: Life Science Analytics Services Market, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 92 North America: Life Science Analytics Services Market, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 93 Europe: Life Science Analytics Services Market, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 94 Europe: Life Science Analytics Services Market, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 95 Asia Pacific: Life Science Analytics Services Market, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 96 Asia Pacific: Life Science Analytics Services Market, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

8.3 Software

8.3.1 Life Science Analytics Software Solutions Enable Pharma-Biotech Companies To Manage Clinical Trials Data

Table 97 Life Science Analytics Software Market, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 98 Life Science Analytics Software Market, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 99 North America: Life Science Analytics Software Market, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 100 North America: Life Science Analytics Software Market, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 101 Europe: Life Science Analytics Software Market, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 102 Europe: Life Science Analytics Software Market, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 103 Asia Pacific: Life Science Analytics Software Market, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 104 Asia Pacific: Life Science Analytics Software Market, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

9 Life Science Analytics Market, By Delivery Model

9.1 Introduction

Table 105 Life Science Analytics Market, By Delivery Model, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 106 Life Science Analytics Market, By Delivery Model, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

9.2 On-Premise Delivery Model

9.2.1 On-Premise Solutions Offer Multivendor Architecture, Which Lowers The Risk Of Data Breaches & External Attacks

Table 107 On-Premise Life Science Analytics Solutions Market, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 108 On-Premise Life Science Analytics Solutions Market, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 109 North America: On-Premise Life Science Analytics Solutions Market, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 110 North America: On-Premise Life Science Analytics Solutions Market, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 111 Europe: On-Premise Life Science Analytics Solutions Market, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 112 Europe: On-Premise Life Science Analytics Solutions Market, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 113 Asia Pacific: On-Premise Life Science Analytics Solutions Market, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 114 Asia Pacific: On-Premise Life Science Analytics Solutions Market, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

9.3 On-Demand Delivery Model

9.3.1 Increasing Volume Of Data Generated Across The Life Science Industry Will Drive The Adoption Of On-Demand Solutions

Table 115 On-Demand Solutions Offered In The Market

Table 116 On-Demand Life Science Analytics Solutions Market, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 117 On-Demand Life Science Analytics Solutions Market, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 118 North America: On-Demand Life Science Analytics Solutions Market, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 119 North America: On-Demand Life Science Analytics Solutions Market, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 120 Europe: On-Demand Life Science Analytics Solutions Market, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 121 Europe: On-Demand Life Science Analytics Solutions Market, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 122 Asia Pacific: On-Demand Life Science Analytics Solutions Market, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 123 Asia Pacific: On-Demand Life Science Analytics Solutions Market, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

10 Life Science Analytics Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

Table 124 Life Science Analytics Market, By End User, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 125 Life Science Analytics Market, By End User, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

10.2 Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

10.2.1 Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies Segment To Register The Highest Growth During The Forecast Period

Table 126 Life Science Analytics Market For Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 127 Life Science Analytics Market For Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 128 North America: Life Science Analytics Market For Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 129 North America: Life Science Analytics Market For Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 130 Europe: Life Science Analytics Market For Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 131 Europe: Life Science Analytics Market For Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 132 Asia Pacific: Life Science Analytics Market For Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 133 Asia Pacific: Life Science Analytics Market For Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

10.3 Medical Device Companies

10.3.1 Adoption Of Big Data Analytics Is Helping Medical Device Manufacturers Secure A Competitive Advantage In The Industry

Table 134 Life Science Analytics Market For Medical Device Companies, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 135 Life Science Analytics Market For Medical Device Companies, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 136 North America: Life Science Analytics Market For Medical Device Companies, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 137 North America: Life Science Analytics Market For Medical Device Companies, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 138 Europe: Life Science Analytics Market For Medical Device Companies, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 139 Europe: Life Science Analytics Market For Medical Device Companies, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 140 Asia Pacific -Pacific: Life Science Analytics Market For Medical Device Companies, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 141 Asia Pacific: Life Science Analytics Market For Medical Device Companies, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

10.4 Research Centers

10.4.1 Increasing Research Activities To Drive The Adoption Of Analytics Solutions In This End-User Segment

Table 142 Life Science Analytics Market For Research Centers, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 143 Life Science Analytics Market For Research Centers, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 144 North America: Life Science Analytics Market For Research Centers, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 145 North America: Life Science Analytics Market For Research Centers, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 146 Europe: Life Science Analytics Market For Research Centers, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 147 Europe: Life Science Analytics Market For Research Centers, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 148 Asia Pacific: Life Science Analytics Market For Research Centers, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 149 Asia Pacific: Life Science Analytics Market For Research Centers, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

10.5 Third-Party Administrators

10.5.1 Rising R&D Outsourcing By Life Science Companies To Drive The Growth Of This End-User Segment

Table 150 Life Science Analytics Market For Third-Party Administrators, By Region, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 151 Life Science Analytics Market For Third-Party Administrators, By Region, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 152 North America: Life Science Analytics Market For Third-Party Administrators, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 153 North America: Life Science Analytics Market For Third-Party Administrators, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 154 Europe: Life Science Analytics Market For Third-Party Administrators, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 155 Europe: Life Science Analytics Market For Third-Party Administrators, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 156 Asia Pacific -Pacific: Life Science Analytics Market For Third-Party Administrators, By Country, 2017-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 157 Asia Pacific: Life Science Analytics Market For Third-Party Administrators, By Country, 2020-2025 (Usd Million)

11 Life Science Analytics Market, By Region

Read More…………………