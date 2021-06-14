Breast Biopsy Market: Business Growth, Competitive Landscape, Size, Drivers, Restraints, Trend, Opportunities and Challenges

Breast Biopsy Market document makes to thrive in the competitive market by giving knowhow of consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product. This market report estimates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth-inducing factors. Additionally, businesses can get highly benefited from this information to decide on their production and marketing strategies. All the major topics of the market research analysis are covered here that includes market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis, major developments in the market, and top-notch research methodology.

Breast Biopsy Market by Product (Needles, Tables, Assay Kit), by Type (Needle Biopsy (CNB, FNAB, VAB), Liquid Biopsy (CTC, ctDNA)), Guidance (Image-Guided (Mammography, Ultrasound, MRI), Liquid Biopsy (NGS, PCR, Microarray-based)) – Global Forecasts to 2025 The major players in the market include Hologic, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merit Medical Systems (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Biocept Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Spa (Italy), Exact Sciences Corporation (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), and Fluxion Biosciences Inc (US), among others.

The global breast biopsy market is projected to reach USD 1,094 million by 2025 from USD 725 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The factors driving the growth of the market are the growing incidence of breast cancer, increasing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures, and an increasing number of breast cancer screening programs. However, stringent regulatory approval procedures and product recalls are expected to restrain the growth of this market in the coming years.

Breast cancer is among the most common diseases affecting women in developed as well as developing countries. According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women across the globe. The increasing number of breast cancer cases has forced governments across the globe to raise awareness regarding the importance of early detection of breast cancer. Thus, surge in breast cancer incidence and favorable government guidelines are expected to support market growth.

The breast biopsy market is witnessing loss of business and the trend is expected to continue till December 2020. Unfavorable changes in regulations and guidelines are hampering the growth of this industry. Major regulatory authorities across the globe (such as CDC, WHO, MHRA, TGA, and EMA) have identified that breast cancer patients are at greater risk of COVID-19 infection than healthy adults. Thus, screening, diagnostic exams, and surgical procedures are being severely restricted or postponed at hospitals and breast centers. This is expected to cause disruption in the breast cancer diagnosis as well as treatment market.

“Assay Kits: The fastest-growing segment of breast biopsy market over the forecast period”

Based on product, the breast biopsy market is segmented into biopsy needles, guidance systems, biopsy tables, localization wires, assay kits, liquid biopsy instruments, and other products. In the past two decades, personalized medicine has increasingly been recognized for its ability to detect cancer (including breast cancer) early and accurately. Promising role of liquid biopsy in the field of personalized medicine is expected to boost the segment growth.

“Core needle biopsy: The largest sub-segment of needle breast biopsy segment”

Based on type, the breast biopsy market is segmented into needle breast biopsy, open surgical breast biopsy, and liquid breast biopsy. In 2019, the needle breast biopsy held a major share of the breast biopsy market. Rising adoption of core needle biopsy by healthcare professionals due to advantages such as high sensitivity and specificity, and technological advancements are driving growth of the segment.

“Early cancer screening: The dominating application segment of breast biopsy market”

Based on application, the breast biopsy market is segmented into early cancer screening, therapy selection, treatment monitoring, and recurrence monitoring. The early cancer screening segment accounted for largest share of the breast biopsy market in 2019. The major share of the segment is attributed to the rising incidence of breast cancer, growing awareness about early cancer screening, and development of breast cancer screening programs.

“North America: The largest share contributing reginal segment of the global breast biopsy market in 2019”

The breast biopsy market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America accounted for a major share of the breast biopsy market in 2019. The large share of the region can be attributed to the early adoption of newer breast biopsy technologies, ongoing technological advancements, rising breast cancer incidence, and the rapidly increasing aging population that is more prone to developing breast cancer.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–34%, and Tier 3– 21%

Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–34%, and Tier 3– 21% By Designation: C-level–47%, Director-level–33%, and Others–20%

C-level–47%, Director-level–33%, and Others–20% By Region: North America–35%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–25%, Latin America–6%, and the Middle East & Africa–2%

Research Coverage

This report studies the breast biopsy market based on product, type, guidance, application, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies for strengthening their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the breast biopsy market

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the breast biopsy market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the breast biopsy market

Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the breast biopsy market Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the breast biopsy market

Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the breast biopsy market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

