Adhesion Barrier Market: Business Growth, Competitive Landscape, Size, Drivers, Restraints, Trend, Opportunities and Challenges

Adhesion Barrier Market by Product (Regenerated Cellulose, Hyaluronic Acid, Polyethylene Glycol, Fibrin, Collagen & Protein), Type (Film, Gel, Liquid), Application (Abdominal, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Gynecological Surgery) – Global Forecast to 2025 The adhesion barriers market is valued at an estimated USD 529 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 769 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The increasing volume of surgeries and sports-related injuries, rising geriatric population, and the increasing awareness about adhesion formation and adhesion-related diseases are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Prominent players in the global adhesion barriers market include:

Baxter International (US),

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) (US),

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US),

Integra LifeSciences (US),

Anika Therapeutics (US),

Atrium Medical Corporation (US),

FzioMed (US),

MAST Biosurgery (Switzerland),

Innocoll (Ireland),

Betatech Medical (Turkey),

CorMatrix Cardiovascular, Inc. (US),

Terumo Corporation (Japan),

BiosCompass (US),

W.L.Gore& Associates (US),

and Allosource (US).

“The synthetic adhesion barrier market is projected to witness the highest growth in the adhesion barriers market, by type of products, during the forecast period.”

Based on products, the adhesion barriers market is further segmented into synthetic and natural adhesion barriers.Synthetic adhesion barriers are further classified into hyaluronic acid, regenerated cellulose, polyethylene glycol (PEG), and other synthetic adhesion barriers. The hyaluronic acid-based adhesion barriers segment accounted for the largest share of the synthetic adhesion barriers market. Growth in this segment is driven by the growing preference for hyaluronic acid-based adhesion barriers among surgeons.

“Gynaecological surgeries is the largest application segment of the adhesion barrier market.”

Based on applications, gynecological surgeries held the largest share of the adhesion barriers market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the higher risk of post-surgical adhesion formation in gynecological surgeries, the growing volume of gynecological surgeries, and the availability of several commercialized adhesion barrier products for gynecological surgeries.

“Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period”

On the basis of region, the adhesion barriers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East,and Africa. Factors such as the rapidly increasing geriatric population, the epidemiological shift from infectious to chronic diseases, and rising medical tourism is expected to drive the growth of this market in the APAC region. Owing to this, the APAC region is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Breakdown of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 42%, Tier 2: 35%, and Tier 3: 23%

Tier 1: 42%, Tier 2: 35%, and Tier 3: 23% By Designation: C-level Executives: 28%, Directors: 35%, and Others: 37%

C-level Executives: 28%, Directors: 35%, and Others: 37% By Region: North America: 33%, Europe: 24%, Asia Pacific: 18%, Latin America: 10%; Middle East: 10%; Africa: 5%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the adhesion barrier market and estimates the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments, such as type of product , formulation, application,and region.It also covers competitive leadership mapping, which helps in analyzing the position of key market players as stars, pervasive players, emerging leaders, and emerging companies. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them to garner a greater market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global adhesion barrier market. The report analyzes this market by type of product , formulation, application, and region.

Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global adhesion barrier market. The report analyzes this market by type of product , formulation, application, and region. Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and service launches in the global adhesion barrier market.

Detailed insights on upcoming trends and service launches in the global adhesion barrier market. Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by type of product , formulation, application, and region.

Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by type of product , formulation, application, and region. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global adhesion barrier market.

Exhaustive information about new products and services, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global adhesion barrier market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product and service offerings, and capabilities of leading players in the global adhesion barrier market.

