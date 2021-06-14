GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Sales Market Report 2021

The global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Production Process, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Production Process and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Production Process
- Biological Fermentation
- Chemical Synthesis
Segment by Application
- Pharmaceuticals & Food
- Animal Feeds
- Plants Growth Promoter
- Others
The GABA (CAS 56-12-2) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the GABA (CAS 56-12-2) market is segmented into
- North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.
By Company
- Pharma Foods International
- Kyowa Hakko
- Sekisui Chemical
- Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs
- Shanghai Richen
- Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech
- Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech
- Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology
- Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical
- Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical
- Bloomage Biotechnology Corporation Limited
- Bornsun Bioengineering
- Luoyang Huarong
- Anhui Xinnuobei
- Hefei Maikeluo Biological Engineering
- Hangzhou Viablife Biotech
- Guangxi Hanhe Biotech
Table of content
1 GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Market Overview
1.1 GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Product Scope
1.2 GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Segment by Production Process
1.2.1 Global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Sales by Production Process (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Biological Fermentation
1.2.3 Chemical Synthesis
1.3 GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals & Food
1.3.3 Animal Feeds
1.3.4 Plants Growth Promoter
1.3.5 Others
1.4 GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
