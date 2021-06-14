Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Market Research Report 2021

​Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Market report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

L-glutamate

Lysine

Tryptophan

Segment by Application

Fertilizer

Fodder

By Company

Agri Life SOM Phytopharma (India) Ltd.

Aminocore

Futureco Bioscience SA

Gowan Co.

Haifa Group

Humintech GmbH

Isagro Spa

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Protan AG

Syngenta AG

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Amino Acid for Agriculture Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Amino Acid for Agriculture

1.2 Amino Acid for Agriculture Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 L-glutamate

1.2.3 Lysine

1.2.4 Tryptophan

1.3 Amino Acid for Agriculture Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Fertilizer

1.3.3 Fodder

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Amino Acid for Agriculture Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Amino Acid for Agriculture Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Amino Acid for Agriculture Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Amino Acid for Agriculture Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Production Capacity Market

