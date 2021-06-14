Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Sales Market Report 2021

The global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Composite Substrates

Plastic Substrates

Metal Substrates

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive & Transportation

General Assembly

Building & Construction

Energy & Power

Others

The Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

ITW

3M

Arkema

Huntsman

Sika

Permabond

SCIGRIP (IPS Corporation)

Scott Bader

Lord Corporation

Vibra-Tite (ND Industries)

Parson Adhesives

Kisling AG

Delo Industrial Adhesives

Chemique Adhesives & Sealants

