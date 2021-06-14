Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Research Report 2021.

Waterproof Breathable Textile Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Material

Polyurethane

Poly Tetra Fluoro Ethylene (PTFE)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Polyester Microfilament Yarns

Fluoropolymers

Others

Segment by Application

Shopping Mall

Outdoor Sports Supermarket

Others

By Company

APT Fabrics

Clariant

Columbia Sportswear

Dow Corning

General Electric

Heartland Textiles

HeiQ Materials

Helly Hansen

Huntsman Textile Effects

Jack Wolfskin

Lowe Alpine International

Marmot Mountain

Mitsui

Mountain Hardwear

Nextec Applications

Nike

P2i

Patagonia

Polartec

Rudolf

Schoeller Technologies

SympaTex Technologies

Tanatex Chemicals

The North Face

TORAY INDUSTRIES

W. L. Gore & Associates

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Waterproof Breathable Textile

1.2 Waterproof Breathable Textile Segment by Material

1.2.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Material 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Polyurethane

1.2.3 Poly Tetra Fluoro Ethylene (PTFE)

1.2.4 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

1.2.5 Polyester Microfilament Yarns

1.2.6 Fluoropolymers

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Waterproof Breathable Textile Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Shopping Mall

1.3.3 Outdoor Sports Supermarket

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Waterproof Breathable Textile Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Waterproof Breathable Textile Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

