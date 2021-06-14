Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Research Report 2021.

Waterproof Breathable Textile Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Material
- Polyurethane
- Poly Tetra Fluoro Ethylene (PTFE)
- Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)
- Polyester Microfilament Yarns
- Fluoropolymers
- Others
Segment by Application
- Shopping Mall
- Outdoor Sports Supermarket
- Others
By Company
- APT Fabrics
- Clariant
- Columbia Sportswear
- Dow Corning
- General Electric
- Heartland Textiles
- HeiQ Materials
- Helly Hansen
- Huntsman Textile Effects
- Jack Wolfskin
- Lowe Alpine International
- Marmot Mountain
- Mitsui
- Mountain Hardwear
- Nextec Applications
- Nike
- P2i
- Patagonia
- Polartec
- Rudolf
- Schoeller Technologies
- SympaTex Technologies
- Tanatex Chemicals
- The North Face
- TORAY INDUSTRIES
- W. L. Gore & Associates
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Waterproof Breathable Textile
1.2 Waterproof Breathable Textile Segment by Material
1.2.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Material 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Polyurethane
1.2.3 Poly Tetra Fluoro Ethylene (PTFE)
1.2.4 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)
1.2.5 Polyester Microfilament Yarns
1.2.6 Fluoropolymers
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Waterproof Breathable Textile Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Shopping Mall
1.3.3 Outdoor Sports Supermarket
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Waterproof Breathable Textile Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Waterproof Breathable Textile Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
