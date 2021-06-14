Automotive LiDAR Market Size & Share, Growth Drivers, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2027

The benefit of the LiDAR may drive its demand, but the high cost and low durability of the currently existing technology will affect its demand among the automotive industry. Several companies have avoided using this technology owing to its less durability and limited range. However, manufacturers are seeing it as an upcoming technology in the industry and are engaging in updating the current technology. Velodyne Company, in 2017, established a LiDAR factory in California to ramp up its LiDAR product portfolio.

Get a free exclusive sample of Automotive LiDAR market report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/139

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key competitors operating in the industry. The report offers insights into their product portfolio, business overview, financial standing, market position, revenue generation, market share and market size, and production and manufacturing capacity along with pricing analysis. The in-depth report on the Automotive LiDAR market, along with details on import/export, consumption and production rate, demand and supply dynamics, competitive landscape benchmarking, market share, and other key elements, strives to offer the reader a complete crystal clear understanding of the Automotive LiDAR business sphere.

Key participants include Delphi Automotive PLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., First Sensor AG, Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Quanergy System Inc., Leddartech Inc., and Innoviz Technologies Ltd., among others.

Radical Highlights of the Automotive LiDAR Market Report:

Study of the latest product launches and technological advancements to help the readers in formulating investment strategies

Focus on market scenario, dynamics, and trends to be expected in the coming years

Advanced analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Thorough regional analysis to offer insights into production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, market size, revenue contrition, and the presence of prominent players

To know more Inquiry about the report, visit: https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/139

The research offers a bird’s eye view of the current market scenario regarding the operations of the leading companies in the Automotive LiDAR market. The report presents an extensive analysis of the leading players with regards to their business portfolio, product portfolio, market share and size, global reach and position, revenue share, gross profit margins, and production and manufacturing capacity.

Automotive LiDAR Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Image Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) 2D Image Type 3D-Image Type

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Solid-State LiDAR Mechanical/Scanning LiDAR

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) ICE HEV PHEV Battery Electric

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Autonomous Vehicle Semi-autonomous vehicle

Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Bumper & Grill Headlight & Taillight Roofs & Upper Pillars Others (Windscreen, Rear View Mirrors)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe



Highlights of the TOC:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Automotive LiDAR market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Automotive LiDAR market size

2.2 Latest Automotive LiDAR market trends

2.3 Key growth trends Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Automotive LiDAR market key players

3.2 Global Automotive LiDAR size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Automotive LiDAR market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Read more: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-lidar-market

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options or further queries about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to your requirements.

Related Report:

Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market By Component, By Product, By Type, By Mode of Delivery, By Level of Interactivity, By Setting, By Usage, By Application (Drug Databases, Care Plans, Diagnostic Decision Support, Disease Reference), By End-use, Forecasts to 2027

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Analysis By Technology (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Checkpoint Inhibitors), By Application (Head & Neck Cancer, Blood Cancers, Liver Cancer), By End-Use (Cancer Specialty Centers, Hospitals and Clinics), By Region, Forecasts to 2027

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs