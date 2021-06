Single-Cell Sequencing Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2019 to 2027

Single-cell isolation aids in achieving cell viability of 99.0% without interfering with whole genome amplification, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), or whole transcriptome amplification (WTA) reactions and therefore held a substantial share of the market in 2019.

The report comprises a detailed analysis of the competitive spectrum of the global Single-Cell Sequencing market.

The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Single-Cell Sequencing market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors.

Key participants include Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fludigim, Bio-Rad, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Qiagen, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., BGI, 10X Genomics Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, among others.

The report offers an industry-wide and economy-wide analysis of the market along with supply and demand dynamics, sales, and production and manufacturing capacity. It also reviews the rate of production and consumption, sales network and distribution channel, pricing analysis, profit margins, cost and demand volatility, import/export, gross revenue, among others. Financial difficulties brought by the pandemic have slowed down the progression of the businesses, and disruptions in the supply chains have been seen. The report assesses the comprehensive impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the Single-Cell Sequencing market and offers a future impact assessment.

COVID Analysis

The research report draws focus on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and its crucial segments. It offers insights into the effects of the pandemic on the global economic scenario and business sphere. The report evaluates the key market influencing factors and considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the contributing elements.

With a major focus on the growth trajectories of each segment of the market, the report inspects the operating patterns of each market contender, for instance, partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in a detailed manner.

The Single-Cell Sequencing market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Reagents Instruments

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Single Cell Isolation Sample Preparation Genomic Sequencing

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Sequencing qPCR Microarray MDA PCR

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oncology Immunology Prenatal Diagnosis Neurobiology Microbiology Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Circulating Cells Cell Differentiation/Reprogramming Subpopulation Characterization Genomic Variation Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Academic & Research Laboratories Hospitals & Clinics Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Others



Market Estimation Timeline:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

