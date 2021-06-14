Ukraine Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report 2020

ReportsnReports has recently added a new research report to its expanding repository. The research report, titled “Ukraine Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report – Improved Fiscal Terms but Possible Political Risks,” offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. Ukraine Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report – Improved Fiscal Terms but Possible Political Risks Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Ukraine Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report – Improved Fiscal Terms but Possible Political Risks.

Download a FREE PDF Sample of Ukraine Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report – Improved Fiscal Terms but Possible Political Risks Research Report at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2072067

Over the past ten years, Ukraine has modified several elements of its petroleum fiscal framework, which will continue to be based on both concessions and PSAs. Since the beginning of 2018, subsoil fees have been adjusted including reduced rates for new gas wells, with the goal of increasing the attractiveness to prospecting investors. However, political and macroeconomic instability does not rule out the possibility of further fiscal and regulatory changes. Ukraine is currently organizing a series of licensing rounds for 2019, which will offer 42 onshore blocks (almost 20,000 sq. km) through several online concession tenders and a PSA tenders. These licensing rounds are part of the countrys strategy to increase its domestic production.

Ukraine Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report – Improved Fiscal Terms but Possible Political Risks, presents the essential information relating to the terms which govern investment into Ukraines upstream oil and gas sector. The report sets out in detail the contractual framework under which firms must operate in the industry, clearly defining factors affecting profitability and quantifying the states take from hydrocarbon production. Considering political, economic and industry specific variables, the report also analyses future trends for Ukraines upstream oil and gas investment climate.

Scope of the Ukraine Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report – Improved Fiscal Terms but Possible Political Risks Report:

– Overview of current fiscal terms governing upstream oil and gas operations in Ukraine

– Assessment of the current fiscal regimes state take and attractiveness to investors

– Charts illustrating the regime structure, and legal and institutional frameworks

– Detail on legal framework and governing bodies administering the industry

– Levels of upfront payments and taxation applicable to oil and gas production

– Information on application of fiscal and regulatory terms to specific licenses

– Outlook on future of fiscal and regulatory terms in Ukraine.

Reasons to buy the Ukraine Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report – Improved Fiscal Terms but Possible Political Risks Report:

Understand the complex regulations and contractual requirements applicable to Ukraines upstream oil and gas sector, Evaluate factors determining profit levels in the industry, Identify potential regulatory issues facing investors in the countrys upstream sector, Utilize considered insight on future trends to inform decision-making.

Get Discount on Ukraine Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report – Improved Fiscal Terms but Possible Political Risks Research Report at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2072067

Table of Contents in the Ukraine Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report – Improved Fiscal Terms but Possible Political Risks Report:

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

Regime Overview State Take Assessment Key Fiscal Terms – Royalty/Tax

4.1. Subsoil Use Fees (2013 onward)

4.1.1. Commodity Valuation (P)

4.1.2. Subsoil Use Fee Rates

4.1.3. Adjustment Coefficient (A))

4.1.4. Reduced Rate (Only for Companies With at Least 25% State Ownership)

4.2. Pre-2013 Regime

4.2.1. Rental (Royalty) (Abolished December 31, 2012)

4.2.2. Subsoil Tax

4.2.3. Geological Tax (Abolished December 31, 2010)

4.3. Gas Export Duty

4.4. Direct Taxation

4.4.1. Corporate Income Tax (CIT)

4.4.2. Deductions and Depreciation

4.4.3. Withholding Tax

4.5. Indirect Taxation

4.5.1. Value-Added Tax

4.5.2. Unified Social Contribution

Key Fiscal Terms – Production Sharing Agreements

5.1. Upfront Payments

5.1.1. Bonuses and Fees

5.1.2. Subsoil Use Fees

5.2. Cost Recovery

5.2.1. Limit on Recovery

5.2.2. Recoverable Costs

5.3. Profit-Sharing

5.3.1. Export Duty

5.4. Direct Taxation

5.4.1. Corporate Income Tax (CIT)

5.4.2. Fiscal Stability

5.5. Indirect Taxation

5.5.1. Value-Added Tax

5.5.2. Customs Duties

5.6. State Participation

Regulation and Licensing

6.1. Legal Framework

6.1.1. Governing Law

6.1.2. Contract Type

6.1.3. Title to Hydrocarbons

6.2. Institutional Framework

6.2.1. Licensing Authority

6.2.2. Regulatory Agency

6.2.3. National Oil Company

6.3. Licensing Process

6.3.1. Auctions for Special Permits

6.3.2. Direct Award of Special Permits

6.3.3. Award via PSA Tender

6.4. License Terms

6.4.1. Duration

6.4.2. Work Obligations

6.4.3. Domestic Market Obligations

6.4.4. Local Content

Outlook Appendix

8.1. Bibliography

And more…