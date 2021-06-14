June 2021 Report on Global Rafting Equipment Market CAGR, Volume, and Value 2020

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Rafting Equipment, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Rafting Equipment industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Wing Inflatables

Aqua Marina

NRS

SOTAR

AIRE

Vanguard Inflatables

Rave Sports

HYSIDE Inflatables

Maravia

AIRHEAD

By Type:

Inflatable Rafting Boats

Protective Rafting Gear

Rafting Accessories

By Application:

Sporting Goods Retailers

Supermarkets

Online Retail

Other

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Rafting Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Inflatable Rafting Boats

1.2.2 Protective Rafting Gear

1.2.3 Rafting Accessories

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Sporting Goods Retailers

1.3.2 Supermarkets

1.3.3 Online Retail

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Rafting Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Rafting Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Rafting Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Rafting Equipment Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Rafting Equipment Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Rafting Equipment (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Rafting Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Rafting Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Rafting Equipment (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Rafting Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Rafting Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Rafting Equipment (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Rafting Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Rafting Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Rafting Equipment Market Analysis

3.1 United States Rafting Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Rafting Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Rafting Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Rafting Equipment Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Rafting Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Rafting Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Rafting Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Rafting Equipment Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Rafting Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Rafting Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Rafting Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Rafting Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Rafting Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Rafting Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Rafting Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Rafting Equipment Market Analysis

5.1 China Rafting Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Rafting Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Rafting Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Rafting Equipment Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Rafting Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Rafting Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Rafting Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Rafting Equipment Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Rafting Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Rafting Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Rafting Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Rafting Equipment Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Rafting Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Rafting Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Rafting Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Rafting Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Rafting Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Rafting Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Rafting Equipment Market Analysis

8.1 India Rafting Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Rafting Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Rafting Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Rafting Equipment Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Rafting Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Rafting Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Rafting Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Rafting Equipment Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Rafting Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Rafting Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Rafting Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Rafting Equipment Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Rafting Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Rafting Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Rafting Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Rafting Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….continued

