Machine Translation (MT) Market Top Companies Growth 2021-2026 | AppTek , Asia Online , Cloudwords , IBM , Lighthouse IP Group , Lingo24 , Lingotek , Lionbridge Technologies , Lucy Software and Services , Moravia IT 

The Machine Translation (MT) market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the US and the world. In just a short period, many innovations, the emergence of key players, and positive regulations by the authorities have resulted in consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy, the Machine Translation (MT) market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open in the green. To know how the Machine Translation (MT) market has emerged from the slowdown and its future prospects, growth plans, risks analysis, and more, you need to have a comprehensive Machine Translation (MT) market research report.

Post-COVID Global Machine Translation (MT) Market Condition:

Just like all the markets in the world, the Machine Translation (MT) market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, the market was quick to get off the slump thanks to the key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future prospects and business opportunities in the Machine Translation (MT) market look good. If you want to gain in-depth insight into the Machine Translation (MT) market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenue look like, check out the Machine Translation (MT) market research report.

Market Key Players

The following players hold a major share of the market and their functioning affects the outcomes of the market. Their quarterly performance, their new product and service offerings, important news within their organization, etc. have all been considered while profiling each key player in the Machine Translation (MT) market. All the information and data considered have been procured from reliable sources like annual reports, newsletters, press releases, official websites, and marketing campaigns. Therefore, you can rest assured, the Machine Translation (MT) market research report will give you accurate information.

Top Leading Companies in Global Machine Translation (MT) Market 2021:

AppTek , Asia Online , Cloudwords , IBM , Lighthouse IP Group , Lingo24 , Lingotek , Lionbridge Technologies , Lucy Software and Services , Moravia IT , Pangeanic , ProMT , Raytheon BBN Technologies , SDL , Smart Communications , Systran International , Welocalize

Market Segmentation

There are many segments in the Machine Translation (MT) market and each is dependent on the other. In the Machine Translation (MT) market research report, each segment has been detailed through growth analysis, risk analysis, and quantitative and qualitative research. You will gain a more insightful look into the market and its competitive landscape as some key players operate only in a particular segment and not the market as a whole. The reports also cover new segmented products, applications, and services that can have an impact on the market. This market research report has comprehensive information on Machine Translation (MT)’s various market segments.

Product Types Segments:

Rule-Based Machine Translation (RBMT) , Statistical Machine Translation (SMT) , Example-based machine translation (EBMT) , Hybrid machine translation (HMT) , Neural MT

Applications Segments:

Healthcare , Automotive , Military & Defense , IT , Others

Market Regions

The Machine Translation (MT) international market takes a lot of its cues from the US market, and sometimes the Asian markets. However, the biggest mover is the US market which is seeing a resurgence thanks to a change in the government. Sweeping policy changes are to boost business and this will positively impact the Machine Translation (MT) market. Sine lockdown and trade restrictions have been eased, there’s been a significant demand and supply increase with consumer behavior returning to normal. All of this and more has been covered in the Machine Translation (MT) market research report through which you will gain a deep understanding of the Machine Translation (MT) market and its facts & figures.

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Russia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

FAQS in the report:

What are the growth opportunities in the Machine Translation (MT) market like?

What’s the top-performing product segment?

In the next few years, which regional market will be on top?

What application segment will have consistent growth?

What are the new growth opportunities in the Machine Translation (MT) market?

What are the future challenges in the future?

Who are key players in the Machine Translation (MT) market?



What are the emerging trends for market growth?

Key growth strategies to sustain growth in the global Machine Translation (MT) market?

How will the post-COVID-19 market look?

TOC for the Global Machine Translation (MT) Market:

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Machine Translation (MT) Industry

Figure Machine Translation (MT) Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Machine Translation (MT)

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Machine Translation (MT)

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Machine Translation (MT)

Table Global Machine Translation (MT) Market 2016-2026, by Application, in USD Million

1.2.3 COVID-19 Impact

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Machine Translation (MT) Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Rule-Based Machine Translation (RBMT)

Table Major Company List of Rule-Based Machine Translation (RBMT)

3.1.2 Statistical Machine Translation (SMT)

Table Major Company List of Statistical Machine Translation (SMT)

3.1.3 Example-based machine translation (EBMT)

Table Major Company List of Example-based machine translation (EBMT)

3.1.4 Hybrid machine translation (HMT)

Table Major Company List of Hybrid machine translation (HMT)

3.1.5 Neural MT

Table Major Company List of Neural MT

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Machine Translation (MT) Market 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Machine Translation (MT) Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Machine Translation (MT) Market 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Machine Translation (MT) Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Machine Translation (MT) Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Machine Translation (MT) Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 AppTek (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 AppTek Profile

Table AppTek Overview List

4.1.2 AppTek Products & Services

4.1.3 AppTek Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of AppTek (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Asia Online (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Asia Online Profile

Table Asia Online Overview List

4.2.2 Asia Online Products & Services

4.2.3 Asia Online Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Asia Online (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Cloudwords (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Cloudwords Profile

Table Cloudwords Overview List

4.3.2 Cloudwords Products & Services

4.3.3 Cloudwords Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Cloudwords (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 IBM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 IBM Profile

Table IBM Overview List

4.4.2 IBM Products & Services

4.4.3 IBM Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of IBM (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Lighthouse IP Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Lighthouse IP Group Profile

Table Lighthouse IP Group Overview List

4.5.2 Lighthouse IP Group Products & Services

4.5.3 Lighthouse IP Group Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Lighthouse IP Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Lingo24 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Lingo24 Profile

Table Lingo24 Overview List

4.6.2 Lingo24 Products & Services

4.6.3 Lingo24 Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Lingo24 (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Lingotek (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Lingotek Profile

Table Lingotek Overview List

4.7.2 Lingotek Products & Services

4.7.3 Lingotek Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Lingotek (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Lionbridge Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Lionbridge Technologies Profile

Table Lionbridge Technologies Overview List

4.8.2 Lionbridge Technologies Products & Services

4.8.3 Lionbridge Technologies Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Lionbridge Technologies (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Lucy Software and Services (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Lucy Software and Services Profile

Table Lucy Software and Services Overview List

4.9.2 Lucy Software and Services Products & Services

4.9.3 Lucy Software and Services Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Lucy Software and Services (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Moravia IT (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Moravia IT Profile

Table Moravia IT Overview List

4.10.2 Moravia IT Products & Services

4.10.3 Moravia IT Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Moravia IT (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Pangeanic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Pangeanic Profile

Table Pangeanic Overview List

4.11.2 Pangeanic Products & Services

4.11.3 Pangeanic Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Pangeanic (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 ProMT (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 ProMT Profile

Table ProMT Overview List

4.12.2 ProMT Products & Services

4.12.3 ProMT Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ProMT (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Raytheon BBN Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Raytheon BBN Technologies Profile

Table Raytheon BBN Technologies Overview List

4.13.2 Raytheon BBN Technologies Products & Services

4.13.3 Raytheon BBN Technologies Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Raytheon BBN Technologies (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 SDL (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 SDL Profile

Table SDL Overview List

4.14.2 SDL Products & Services

4.14.3 SDL Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of SDL (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Smart Communications (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Smart Communications Profile

Table Smart Communications Overview List

4.15.2 Smart Communications Products & Services

4.15.3 Smart Communications Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Smart Communications (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Systran International (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Systran International Profile

Table Systran International Overview List

4.16.2 Systran International Products & Services

4.16.3 Systran International Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Systran International (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 Welocalize (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 Welocalize Profile

Table Welocalize Overview List

4.17.2 Welocalize Products & Services

4.17.3 Welocalize Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Welocalize (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Machine Translation (MT) Sales Revenue 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Machine Translation (MT) Sales Revenue Share 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Machine Translation (MT) Sales Revenue Share in 2020, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Machine Translation (MT) Sales Volume 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Machine Translation (MT) Sales Volume Share 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Machine Translation (MT) Sales Volume Share in 2020, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Machine Translation (MT) Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Europe Machine Translation (MT) Market Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Machine Translation (MT) MMarket Concentration, in 2020

Figure South America Machine Translation (MT) Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Machine Translation (MT) Market Concentration, in 2020

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Healthcare

Figure Machine Translation (MT) Demand in Healthcare , 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Machine Translation (MT) Demand in Healthcare , 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Automotive

Figure Machine Translation (MT) Demand in Automotive , 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Machine Translation (MT) Demand in Automotive , 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Military & Defense

Figure Machine Translation (MT) Demand in Military & Defense , 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Machine Translation (MT) Demand in Military & Defense , 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in IT

Figure Machine Translation (MT) Demand in IT , 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Machine Translation (MT) Demand in IT , 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.5 Demand in Others

Figure Machine Translation (MT) Demand in Others , 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Machine Translation (MT) Demand in Others , 2016-2020, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Machine Translation (MT) Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Machine Translation (MT) Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Machine Translation (MT) Market Share in 2026, by Application, in USD Million

Table Machine Translation (MT) Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume

Table Machine Translation (MT) Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume

Table Machine Translation (MT) Market Share in 2026, by Application, in Volume

6.4 Impact of the COVID-19 on the Demand

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Machine Translation (MT) Production 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Machine Translation (MT) Production 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Machine Translation (MT) Market 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Machine Translation (MT) Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Machine Translation (MT) Market 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Machine Translation (MT) Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Machine Translation (MT) Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure North America Machine Translation (MT) Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Machine Translation (MT) Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Machine Translation (MT) Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Machine Translation (MT) Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Europe Machine Translation (MT) Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Machine Translation (MT) Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Machine Translation (MT) Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Machine Translation (MT) Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Machine Translation (MT) Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Machine Translation (MT) Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Machine Translation (MT) Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Machine Translation (MT) Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure South America Machine Translation (MT) Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Machine Translation (MT) Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Machine Translation (MT) Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Machine Translation (MT) Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Machine Translation (MT) Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Machine Translation (MT) Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Machine Translation (MT) Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Machine Translation (MT) Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in USD Million

Table Machine Translation (MT) Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

”