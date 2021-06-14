Locomotive Traction Motors Market In-Depth Research Report 2021 | ABB , GE , ALSTOM , Siemens , Toshiba , Hyundai Rotem , Traktionssysteme Austria , Skoda , Rotomac Electricals , Bombardier 

”

The Locomotive Traction Motors market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the US and the world. In just a short period, many innovations, the emergence of key players, and positive regulations by the authorities have resulted in consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy, the Locomotive Traction Motors market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open in the green. To know how the Locomotive Traction Motors market has emerged from the slowdown and its future prospects, growth plans, risks analysis, and more, you need to have a comprehensive Locomotive Traction Motors market research report.

Post-COVID Global Locomotive Traction Motors Market Condition:

Just like all the markets in the world, the Locomotive Traction Motors market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, the market was quick to get off the slump thanks to the key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future prospects and business opportunities in the Locomotive Traction Motors market look good. If you want to gain in-depth insight into the Locomotive Traction Motors market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenue look like, check out the Locomotive Traction Motors market research report.

Market Key Players

The following players hold a major share of the market and their functioning affects the outcomes of the market. Their quarterly performance, their new product and service offerings, important news within their organization, etc. have all been considered while profiling each key player in the Locomotive Traction Motors market. All the information and data considered have been procured from reliable sources like annual reports, newsletters, press releases, official websites, and marketing campaigns. Therefore, you can rest assured, the Locomotive Traction Motors market research report will give you accurate information.

Top Leading Companies in Global Locomotive Traction Motors Market 2021:

ABB , GE , ALSTOM , Siemens , Toshiba , Hyundai Rotem , Traktionssysteme Austria , Skoda , Rotomac Electricals , Bombardier , CLW , Saini , VEM Sachsenwerk , Progress Rail Services , CRRC , XEMC , Zibo Electric Traction

Market Segmentation

There are many segments in the Locomotive Traction Motors market and each is dependent on the other. In the Locomotive Traction Motors market research report, each segment has been detailed through growth analysis, risk analysis, and quantitative and qualitative research. You will gain a more insightful look into the market and its competitive landscape as some key players operate only in a particular segment and not the market as a whole. The reports also cover new segmented products, applications, and services that can have an impact on the market. This market research report has comprehensive information on Locomotive Traction Motors’s various market segments.

Product Types Segments:

Induction Traction Motor , Permanent-magnet Synchronous Traction Motor

Applications Segments:

Electric Locomotives , High-speed Train , Others

Market Regions

The Locomotive Traction Motors international market takes a lot of its cues from the US market, and sometimes the Asian markets. However, the biggest mover is the US market which is seeing a resurgence thanks to a change in the government. Sweeping policy changes are to boost business and this will positively impact the Locomotive Traction Motors market. Sine lockdown and trade restrictions have been eased, there’s been a significant demand and supply increase with consumer behavior returning to normal. All of this and more has been covered in the Locomotive Traction Motors market research report through which you will gain a deep understanding of the Locomotive Traction Motors market and its facts & figures.

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Russia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

FAQS in the report:

What are the growth opportunities in the Locomotive Traction Motors market like?

What’s the top-performing product segment?

In the next few years, which regional market will be on top?

What application segment will have consistent growth?

What are the new growth opportunities in the Locomotive Traction Motors market?

What are the future challenges in the future?

Who are key players in the Locomotive Traction Motors market?



What are the emerging trends for market growth?

Key growth strategies to sustain growth in the global Locomotive Traction Motors market?

How will the post-COVID-19 market look?

TOC for the Global Locomotive Traction Motors Market:

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Locomotive Traction Motors Industry

Figure Locomotive Traction Motors Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Locomotive Traction Motors

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Locomotive Traction Motors

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Locomotive Traction Motors

Table Global Locomotive Traction Motors Market 2016-2026, by Application, in USD Million

1.2.3 COVID-19 Impact

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Locomotive Traction Motors Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Induction Traction Motor

Table Major Company List of Induction Traction Motor

3.1.2 Permanent-magnet Synchronous Traction Motor

Table Major Company List of Permanent-magnet Synchronous Traction Motor

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Locomotive Traction Motors Market 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Locomotive Traction Motors Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Locomotive Traction Motors Market 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Locomotive Traction Motors Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Locomotive Traction Motors Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Locomotive Traction Motors Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 ABB (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 ABB Profile

Table ABB Overview List

4.1.2 ABB Products & Services

4.1.3 ABB Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ABB (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 GE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 GE Profile

Table GE Overview List

4.2.2 GE Products & Services

4.2.3 GE Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of GE (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 ALSTOM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 ALSTOM Profile

Table ALSTOM Overview List

4.3.2 ALSTOM Products & Services

4.3.3 ALSTOM Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ALSTOM (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Siemens (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Siemens Profile

Table Siemens Overview List

4.4.2 Siemens Products & Services

4.4.3 Siemens Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Siemens (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Toshiba (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Toshiba Profile

Table Toshiba Overview List

4.5.2 Toshiba Products & Services

4.5.3 Toshiba Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Toshiba (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Hyundai Rotem (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Hyundai Rotem Profile

Table Hyundai Rotem Overview List

4.6.2 Hyundai Rotem Products & Services

4.6.3 Hyundai Rotem Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Hyundai Rotem (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Traktionssysteme Austria (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Traktionssysteme Austria Profile

Table Traktionssysteme Austria Overview List

4.7.2 Traktionssysteme Austria Products & Services

4.7.3 Traktionssysteme Austria Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Traktionssysteme Austria (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Skoda (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Skoda Profile

Table Skoda Overview List

4.8.2 Skoda Products & Services

4.8.3 Skoda Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Skoda (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Rotomac Electricals (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Rotomac Electricals Profile

Table Rotomac Electricals Overview List

4.9.2 Rotomac Electricals Products & Services

4.9.3 Rotomac Electricals Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Rotomac Electricals (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Bombardier (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Bombardier Profile

Table Bombardier Overview List

4.10.2 Bombardier Products & Services

4.10.3 Bombardier Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Bombardier (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 CLW (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 CLW Profile

Table CLW Overview List

4.11.2 CLW Products & Services

4.11.3 CLW Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of CLW (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Saini (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Saini Profile

Table Saini Overview List

4.12.2 Saini Products & Services

4.12.3 Saini Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Saini (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 VEM Sachsenwerk (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 VEM Sachsenwerk Profile

Table VEM Sachsenwerk Overview List

4.13.2 VEM Sachsenwerk Products & Services

4.13.3 VEM Sachsenwerk Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of VEM Sachsenwerk (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Progress Rail Services (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Progress Rail Services Profile

Table Progress Rail Services Overview List

4.14.2 Progress Rail Services Products & Services

4.14.3 Progress Rail Services Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Progress Rail Services (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 CRRC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 CRRC Profile

Table CRRC Overview List

4.15.2 CRRC Products & Services

4.15.3 CRRC Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of CRRC (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 XEMC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 XEMC Profile

Table XEMC Overview List

4.16.2 XEMC Products & Services

4.16.3 XEMC Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of XEMC (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 Zibo Electric Traction (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 Zibo Electric Traction Profile

Table Zibo Electric Traction Overview List

4.17.2 Zibo Electric Traction Products & Services

4.17.3 Zibo Electric Traction Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Zibo Electric Traction (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Locomotive Traction Motors Sales Revenue 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Locomotive Traction Motors Sales Revenue Share 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Locomotive Traction Motors Sales Revenue Share in 2020, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Locomotive Traction Motors Sales Volume 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Locomotive Traction Motors Sales Volume Share 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Locomotive Traction Motors Sales Volume Share in 2020, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Locomotive Traction Motors Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Europe Locomotive Traction Motors Market Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Locomotive Traction Motors MMarket Concentration, in 2020

Figure South America Locomotive Traction Motors Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Locomotive Traction Motors Market Concentration, in 2020

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Electric Locomotives

Figure Locomotive Traction Motors Demand in Electric Locomotives , 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Locomotive Traction Motors Demand in Electric Locomotives , 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in High-speed Train

Figure Locomotive Traction Motors Demand in High-speed Train , 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Locomotive Traction Motors Demand in High-speed Train , 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Others

Figure Locomotive Traction Motors Demand in Others, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Locomotive Traction Motors Demand in Others, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Locomotive Traction Motors Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Locomotive Traction Motors Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Locomotive Traction Motors Market Share in 2026, by Application, in USD Million

Table Locomotive Traction Motors Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume

Table Locomotive Traction Motors Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume

Table Locomotive Traction Motors Market Share in 2026, by Application, in Volume

6.4 Impact of the COVID-19 on the Demand

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Locomotive Traction Motors Production 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Locomotive Traction Motors Production 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Locomotive Traction Motors Market 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Locomotive Traction Motors Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Locomotive Traction Motors Market 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Locomotive Traction Motors Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Locomotive Traction Motors Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure North America Locomotive Traction Motors Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Locomotive Traction Motors Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Locomotive Traction Motors Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Locomotive Traction Motors Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Europe Locomotive Traction Motors Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Locomotive Traction Motors Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Locomotive Traction Motors Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Locomotive Traction Motors Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Locomotive Traction Motors Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Locomotive Traction Motors Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Locomotive Traction Motors Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Locomotive Traction Motors Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure South America Locomotive Traction Motors Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Locomotive Traction Motors Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Locomotive Traction Motors Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Locomotive Traction Motors Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Locomotive Traction Motors Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Locomotive Traction Motors Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Locomotive Traction Motors Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Locomotive Traction Motors Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in USD Million

Table Locomotive Traction Motors Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

”