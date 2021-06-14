Global Electronic Medical Thermometer Market 2021 Competitive and In-Depth Analysis of Key Industry Companies | Omron, Amico Corporation, Exergen Corporation, P&G, Innovo Medical, Terumo Corporation

The global Electronic Medical Thermometer market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the US and the world. In just a short period, many innovations, the emergence of key players, and positive regulations by the authorities have resulted in consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy, the Electronic Medical Thermometer market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open in the green. To know how the Electronic Medical Thermometer market has emerged from the slowdown and its future prospects, growth plans, risks analysis, and more, you need to have a comprehensive market research report on the Electronic Medical Thermometer market.
Post-COVID Electronic Medical Thermometer Market Condition
Just like all the markets in the world, the Electronic Medical Thermometer market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, the market was quick to get off the slump thanks to the key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future prospects and business opportunities in the Electronic Medical Thermometer market look good. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Electronic Medical Thermometer market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenue look like, check out the latest market research report on the Electronic Medical Thermometer market.
Market Key Players
The following players hold a major share of the Electronic Medical Thermometer market and their functioning affects the outcomes of the global market. Their quarterly performance, their new product and service offerings, important news within their organization, etc. have all been considered while profiling each key player in the Electronic Medical Thermometer market. All the information and data considered have been procured from reliable sources like annual reports, newsletters, press releases, official websites, and marketing campaigns. Therefore, you can rest assured, the research report will give you with the most accurate information.
Top Market Companies covered in this Research Report:
Get Good Discount on Full Research Report @ https://marketresearchport.com/discount/130949
Market Segmentation
There are multiple segments in the global Electronic Medical Thermometer market and each segment is dependent on the other. In the research report, each segment has been detailed through growth analysis, risk analysis, and quantitative and qualitative research. You will gain a more insightful look into the Electronic Medical Thermometer market and its competitive landscape as some key players operate only in a particular segment and not the market as a whole. The reports also cover new segmented products, applications, and services that can have an impact on the market. This market research report has comprehensive information on the Electronic Medical Thermometer’s various market segments.
This Research Report is classified into the Following Segments:
Market Segmentation by Product Type:
Anal, Ear
Market Segmentation by Key Applications:
Infants And Young Children, Adult
Market Regions
The global Electronic Medical Thermometer market takes a lot of its cues from the US market, and sometimes the Asian markets. However, the biggest mover is the US market which is seeing a resurgence thanks to a change in the government. Sweeping policy changes are to boost business and this will positively impact the Electronic Medical Thermometer market. Sine lockdown and trade restrictions have been eased, there’s been a significant demand and supply increase with consumer behavior returning to normal. All of this and more has been covered in the research report through which you will gain a deep understanding of the Electronic Medical Thermometer market and its facts and figures.
• North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
• South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Colombia
• Chile
• Venezuela
• Ecuador
• Puerto Rico
• Peru
• Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• Italy
• France
• Russia
• Spain
• Poland
• Netherlands
• Switzerland
• South Asia
• Bangladesh
• Pakistan
• India
• Southeast Asia
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Malaysia
• Philippines
• Vietnam
• Myanmar
• Singapore
• East Asia
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Middle East
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• United Arab Emirates
• Iran
• Iraq
• Qatar
• Oman
• Kuwait
• Africa
• Nigeria
• Egypt
• Algeria
• Morocoo
• South Africa
• Oceania
• Australia
• New Zealand
FAQ’s covered in the Research Report are as follows:
What are the growth opportunities in the global Electronic Medical Thermometer market?
What’s the top-performing product segment?
In the next few years, which regional market will be on top?
What application segment will have consistent growth in the long run?
What are the new and emerging opportunities in the Electronic Medical Thermometer market?
What are the upcoming challenges in the Electronic Medical Thermometer market?
Who are the main stakeholders in the Electronic Medical Thermometer market?
What emerging trends are responsible for the consistent market growth?
What will be the key business strategies to sustain growth in the Electronic Medical Thermometer market?
How will the Electronic Medical Thermometer market look like after CO-VID 19 Condition?
Key Reasons to Purchase this Research Report
To have insightful knowledge of the Electronic Medical Thermometer market on the international and regional levels.
To know what the competitive landscape of the Electronic Medical Thermometer market looks like.
To know of all the risks and opportunities in the market based on which decisions can be made.
To know who all the key players are in the market and the kind of influence they hold on each segment.
To know about all the products and services and upcoming innovations in the Electronic Medical Thermometer market.
To understand how the market is emerging from the COVID-19 crises and global recession.
To study the impact government and COVID-19 policies can have on the market.
To know how an ideal market research report should look like and the information it should provide.
Explore Complete Report on Global Electronic Medical Thermometer Market @ https://marketresearchport.com/reports/global-electronic-medical-thermometer-market-research-report-2021-professional-edition/130949
Main Chapters From The Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Electronic Medical Thermometer Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Electronic Medical Thermometer Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 Anal
1.4.3 Ear
1.4.4 Forehead
1.4.5 Oral
1.4.6 Axillary
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Electronic Medical Thermometer Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Infants And Young Children
1.5.3 Adult
1.5.4 General
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global Electronic Medical Thermometer Market
1.8.1 Global Electronic Medical Thermometer Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Electronic Medical Thermometer Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Electronic Medical Thermometer Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sales by Region
3.1 Global Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.3 North America Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume
3.3.1 North America Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.3.2 North America Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.4 East Asia Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume
3.4.1 East Asia Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.4.2 East Asia Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.5 Europe Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume (2016-2021)
3.5.1 Europe Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Europe Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.6 South Asia Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume (2016-2021)
3.6.1 South Asia Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.6.2 South Asia Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.7 Southeast Asia Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume (2016-2021)
3.7.1 Southeast Asia Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.7.2 Southeast Asia Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.8 Middle East Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume (2016-2021)
3.8.1 Middle East Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.8.2 Middle East Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.9 Africa Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume (2016-2021)
3.9.1 Africa Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.9.2 Africa Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.10 Oceania Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume (2016-2021)
3.10.1 Oceania Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.10.2 Oceania Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.11 South America Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume (2016-2021)
3.11.1 South America Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.11.2 South America Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.12 Rest of the World Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume (2016-2021)
3.12.1 Rest of the World Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.12.2 Rest of the World Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
4 North America
4.1 North America Electronic Medical Thermometer Consumption by Countries
4.2 United States
4.3 Canada
4.4 Mexico
5 East Asia
5.1 East Asia Electronic Medical Thermometer Consumption by Countries
5.2 China
5.3 Japan
5.4 South Korea
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Electronic Medical Thermometer Consumption by Countries
6.2 Germany
6.3 United Kingdom
6.4 France
6.5 Italy
6.6 Russia
6.7 Spain
6.8 Netherlands
6.9 Switzerland
6.10 Poland
7 South Asia
7.1 South Asia Electronic Medical Thermometer Consumption by Countries
7.2 India
7.3 Pakistan
7.4 Bangladesh
8 Southeast Asia
8.1 Southeast Asia Electronic Medical Thermometer Consumption by Countries
8.2 Indonesia
8.3 Thailand
8.4 Singapore
8.5 Malaysia
8.6 Philippines
8.7 Vietnam
8.8 Myanmar
9 Middle East
9.1 Middle East Electronic Medical Thermometer Consumption by Countries
9.2 Turkey
9.3 Saudi Arabia
9.4 Iran
9.5 United Arab Emirates
9.6 Israel
9.7 Iraq
9.8 Qatar
9.9 Kuwait
9.10 Oman
10 Africa
10.1 Africa Electronic Medical Thermometer Consumption by Countries
10.2 Nigeria
10.3 South Africa
10.4 Egypt
10.5 Algeria
10.6 Morocco
11 Oceania
11.1 Oceania Electronic Medical Thermometer Consumption by Countries
11.2 Australia
11.3 New Zealand
12 South America
12.1 South America Electronic Medical Thermometer Consumption by Countries
12.2 Brazil
12.3 Argentina
12.4 Columbia
12.5 Chile
12.6 Venezuela
12.7 Peru
12.8 Puerto Rico
12.9 Ecuador
13 Rest of the World
13.1 Rest of the World Electronic Medical Thermometer Consumption by Countries
13.2 Kazakhstan
14 Sales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by Type
14.1 Global Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Volume Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
14.2 Global Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
14.3 Global Electronic Medical Thermometer Sales Price by Type (2016-2021)
15 Consumption Analysis by Application
15.1 Global Electronic Medical Thermometer Consumption Volume by Application (2016-2021)
15.2 Global Electronic Medical Thermometer Consumption Value by Application (2016-2021)
16 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electronic Medical Thermometer Business
16.1 Omron
16.1.1 Omron Company Profile
16.1.2 Omron Electronic Medical Thermometer Product Specification
16.1.3 Omron Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.2 Amico Corporation
16.2.1 Amico Corporation Company Profile
16.2.2 Amico Corporation Electronic Medical Thermometer Product Specification
16.2.3 Amico Corporation Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.3 Exergen Corporation
16.3.1 Exergen Corporation Company Profile
16.3.2 Exergen Corporation Electronic Medical Thermometer Product Specification
16.3.3 Exergen Corporation Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.4 P&G
16.4.1 P&G Company Profile
16.4.2 P&G Electronic Medical Thermometer Product Specification
16.4.3 P&G Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.5 Innovo Medical
16.5.1 Innovo Medical Company Profile
16.5.2 Innovo Medical Electronic Medical Thermometer Product Specification
16.5.3 Innovo Medical Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.6 Terumo Corporation
16.6.1 Terumo Corporation Company Profile
16.6.2 Terumo Corporation Electronic Medical Thermometer Product Specification
16.6.3 Terumo Corporation Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.7 Good NeighborPharmacy
16.7.1 Good NeighborPharmacy Company Profile
16.7.2 Good NeighborPharmacy Electronic Medical Thermometer Product Specification
16.7.3 Good NeighborPharmacy Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.8 Citizen Systems
16.8.1 Citizen Systems Company Profile
16.8.2 Citizen Systems Electronic Medical Thermometer Product Specification
16.8.3 Citizen Systems Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.9 3M Company
16.9.1 3M Company Company Profile
16.9.2 3M Company Electronic Medical Thermometer Product Specification
16.9.3 3M Company Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.10 Besco Medical
16.10.1 Besco Medical Company Profile
16.10.2 Besco Medical Electronic Medical Thermometer Product Specification
16.10.3 Besco Medical Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.11 Microlife
16.11.1 Microlife Company Profile
16.11.2 Microlife Electronic Medical Thermometer Product Specification
16.11.3 Microlife Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.12 Kerma Medical
16.12.1 Kerma Medical Company Profile
16.12.2 Kerma Medical Electronic Medical Thermometer Product Specification
16.12.3 Kerma Medical Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.13 Fairhaven Health
16.13.1 Fairhaven Health Company Profile
16.13.2 Fairhaven Health Electronic Medical Thermometer Product Specification
16.13.3 Fairhaven Health Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.14 Hartmann
16.14.1 Hartmann Company Profile
16.14.2 Hartmann Electronic Medical Thermometer Product Specification
16.14.3 Hartmann Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.15 Hicks
16.15.1 Hicks Company Profile
16.15.2 Hicks Electronic Medical Thermometer Product Specification
16.15.3 Hicks Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.16 Eocene Systems
16.16.1 Eocene Systems Company Profile
16.16.2 Eocene Systems Electronic Medical Thermometer Product Specification
16.16.3 Eocene Systems Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.17 Braun
16.17.1 Braun Company Profile
16.17.2 Braun Electronic Medical Thermometer Product Specification
16.17.3 Braun Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.18 Radiant
16.18.1 Radiant Company Profile
16.18.2 Radiant Electronic Medical Thermometer Product Specification
16.18.3 Radiant Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.19 MII
16.19.1 MII Company Profile
16.19.2 MII Electronic Medical Thermometer Product Specification
16.19.3 MII Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.20 Contec Medical Systems
16.20.1 Contec Medical Systems Company Profile
16.20.2 Contec Medical Systems Electronic Medical Thermometer Product Specification
16.20.3 Contec Medical Systems Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.21 Riester
16.21.1 Riester Company Profile
16.21.2 Riester Electronic Medical Thermometer Product Specification
16.21.3 Riester Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.22 TECNIMED
16.22.1 TECNIMED Company Profile
16.22.2 TECNIMED Electronic Medical Thermometer Product Specification
16.22.3 TECNIMED Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.23 Faichney
16.23.1 Faichney Company Profile
16.23.2 Faichney Electronic Medical Thermometer Product Specification
16.23.3 Faichney Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.24 Geonic
16.24.1 Geonic Company Profile
16.24.2 Geonic Electronic Medical Thermometer Product Specification
16.24.3 Geonic Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.25 Vicks
16.25.1 Vicks Company Profile
16.25.2 Vicks Electronic Medical Thermometer Product Specification
16.25.3 Vicks Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.26 Easytem
16.26.1 Easytem Company Profile
16.26.2 Easytem Electronic Medical Thermometer Product Specification
16.26.3 Easytem Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.27 Welch Allyn
16.27.1 Welch Allyn Company Profile
16.27.2 Welch Allyn Electronic Medical Thermometer Product Specification
16.27.3 Welch Allyn Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.28 ADC
16.28.1 ADC Company Profile
16.28.2 ADC Electronic Medical Thermometer Product Specification
16.28.3 ADC Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.29 Briggs Healthcare
16.29.1 Briggs Healthcare Company Profile
16.29.2 Briggs Healthcare Electronic Medical Thermometer Product Specification
16.29.3 Briggs Healthcare Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.30 Beurer
16.30.1 Beurer Company Profile
16.30.2 Beurer Electronic Medical Thermometer Product Specification
16.30.3 Beurer Electronic Medical Thermometer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
17 Electronic Medical Thermometer Manufacturing Cost Analysis
17.1 Electronic Medical Thermometer Key Raw Materials Analysis
17.1.1 Key Raw Materials
17.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
17.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Electronic Medical Thermometer
17.4 Electronic Medical Thermometer Industrial Chain Analysis
18 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
18.1 Marketing Channel
18.2 Electronic Medical Thermometer Distributors List
18.3 Electronic Medical Thermometer Customers
19 Market Dynamics
19.1 Market Trends
19.2 Opportunities and Drivers
19.3 Challenges
19.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
20 Production and Supply Forecast
20.1 Global Forecasted Production of Electronic Medical Thermometer (2022-2027)
20.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Electronic Medical Thermometer (2022-2027)
20.3 Global Forecasted Price of Electronic Medical Thermometer (2016-2027)
20.4 Global Forecasted Production of Electronic Medical Thermometer by Region (2022-2027)
20.4.1 North America Electronic Medical Thermometer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
20.4.2 East Asia Electronic Medical Thermometer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
20.4.3 Europe Electronic Medical Thermometer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
20.4.4 South Asia Electronic Medical Thermometer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
20.4.5 Southeast Asia Electronic Medical Thermometer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
20.4.6 Middle East Electronic Medical Thermometer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
20.4.7 Africa Electronic Medical Thermometer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
20.4.8 Oceania Electronic Medical Thermometer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
20.4.9 South America Electronic Medical Thermometer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
20.4.10 Rest of the World Electronic Medical Thermometer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
20.5 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)
20.5.1 Global Sales Volume, Sales Revenue and Sales Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
20.5.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Electronic Medical Thermometer by Application (2022-2027)
21 Consumption and Demand Forecast
21.1 North America Forecasted Consumption of Electronic Medical Thermometer by Country
21.2 East Asia Market Forecasted Consumption of Electronic Medical Thermometer by Country
21.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Electronic Medical Thermometer by Countriy
21.4 South Asia Forecasted Consumption of Electronic Medical Thermometer by Country
21.5 Southeast Asia Forecasted Consumption of Electronic Medical Thermometer by Country
21.6 Middle East Forecasted Consumption of Electronic Medical Thermometer by Country
21.7 Africa Forecasted Consumption of Electronic Medical Thermometer by Country
21.8 Oceania Forecasted Consumption of Electronic Medical Thermometer by Country
21.9 South America Forecasted Consumption of Electronic Medical Thermometer by Country
21.10 Rest of the world Forecasted Consumption of Electronic Medical Thermometer by Country
22 Research Findings and Conclusion
23 Methodology and Data Source
23.1 Methodology/Research Approach
23.1.1 Research Programs/Design
23.1.2 Market Size Estimation
23.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
23.2 Data Source
23.2.1 Secondary Sources
23.2.2 Primary Sources
23.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
Market Research Port is one of the best report reseller company in the market bringing to you accurate and trustworthy market research reports by reputed publishers. Our trusted publishers have compiled their research reports and findings after painstaking research and studies, set up against varied business parameters. Each report is detailed and then vetted for information accuracy by industry experts. In each report, you will find deep analysis, risk analysis, market forecasts, emerging trends, different market segments, technological advancement and its impact, and a multitude of economic factors, giving you the most comprehensive market research reports.
Contact Us:
Market Research Port,
Brighton Street, Providence,
Rhode Island – 02929, United States
Contact No: +1 401 433 7610
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://marketresearchport.com/