Brushless DC Motors Market Trends, Drivers, Growth Opportunities, Challenges, and Investment Opportunities 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Brushless DC Motors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global brushless DC motors market reached a strong growth in 2020. Brushless DC (BLDC) motors are powered by direct current (DC) using an inverter or switching power supply. A closed-loop controller converts the DC electric current into alternating current (AC) to run these motors. BLDC motors comprise stators, rotors, sensors and permanent magnets that offer high speed, power, and electronic control as compared to their brushed alternatives. These motors are durable, efficient, generate low noise, and require less energy while providing maximum rotational force (torque). As a result, BLDC motors are extensively employed in the industrial machinery, automotive, aviation, electronics and healthcare industries.

The growing trend of industrial automation and the increasing popularity of miniature electronic devices are primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, the rising focus on reducing the environmental footprint is escalating the adoption of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), which, in turn, is catalyzing the demand for BLDC motors. Furthermore, the growing usage of high-tech electronics, such as mobility scooters and drones, and the introduction of sensor-less BLDC motors, are also augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the widespread of coronavirus disease has propelled the demand for brushless DC motors to manufacture wheelchairs, ventilators, respirators, air filtration devices, personal protective equipment (PPE), etc. This is expected to further drive the global market for brushless DC motors in the coming years. Looking forward, the global brushless DC motors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

AMETEK Inc.

Arc Systems Inc.

Buhler Motor GmbH

The Faulhaber Group

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Maxon Motor AG

Minebea Mitsumi

Moog Inc.

Nidec Corporation

Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.

Brushless DC Motors Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Inner Rotor Brushless DC Motors

Outer Rotor Brushless DC Motors

Breakup by Power Rating:

0 -750 Watts

750 Watts to 3 kW

3 kW – 75 kW

Above 75 kW

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Industrial Machinery

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

