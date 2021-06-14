Smart Irrigation Market | Market Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Smart Irrigation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global smart irrigation market reached a strong growth in 2020. Smart irrigation refers to an advanced irrigation system that relies on sensor-based sprinklers and water meters for determining the soil moisture, salinity and nutrient content. It also helps in remote monitoring, automation, real-time assistance of watering units, detecting any potential risk, improving land fertility, and minimizing waterlogging. At present, its utilization is increasing in turfs, greenhouses and open-field agricultural lands worldwide.

The widespread adoption of automated and digital monitoring systems in the agricultural sector represents one of the key factors positively influencing the smart irrigation system market. Besides this, the integration of wireless sensors and artificial intelligence (AI) with irrigation sprinkler systems is also contributing to the market growth. The market is further driven by the increasing use of smart devices and the rising inclination towards agriculture-related software applications among farmers that provide remote monitoring and automatic irrigation scheduling. Other factors anticipated to fuel the market include rising investments in sustainable farming methods and the development of solar-powered batteries for smart irrigation systems. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global smart irrigation market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

AquaSpy, Inc.

Banyan Water

Caipos GmbH

Calsense

Delta-T Devices Ltd.

Jain Irrigation

Galcon Ltd.

Hunter Industries Incorporated

HydroPoint Data Systems

Netafim Limited

Rachio

Rain Bird Corporation

Soil Scout Oy

The Toro Company

Smart Irrigation Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Hardware Sensors Controllers Sprinkler Nozzles Water Flow Meters Others

Software

Breakup by Technology:

Evapotranspiration

Soil Moisture

Breakup by Application:

Agricultural Greenhouse Open field

Non-agricultural Residential Turf & Landscape Golf Course Others



Breakup by System Type:

Weather-Based System

Sensor-Based System

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

