Insulin Storage Devices Market Forecast 2021-26: Size, Share, Competitive Analysis and Industry Trends – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Insulin Storage Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global insulin storage devices market size reached US$ 737 Million in 2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.30% during 2021-2026. Insulin is the glucose-lowering hormone that is administered to diabetic patients periodically for maintaining optimum blood sugar levels. The storage of insulin is pertinent to the efficacy of the drug. Depending upon the type of insulin prescription, the storage instructions and conditions vastly vary. However, all types of insulins must be stored with care to ensure their safety and effectiveness as improper storage may result in the breakdown of the same, which largely affects their ability to predictably control blood sugar levels. They are sensitive to extreme temperature and need to be stored away from direct sunlight as it can degrade the quality of the packaged hormone. Some of the most commonly utilized insulin storage devices include insulated kits, insulin cooling pouches, insulated cooler bags and battery-operated storage devices.

Global Insulin Storage Devices Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes. This can be accredited to the unhealthy dietary patterns and the sedentary lifestyles led by the masses, along with the growing geriatric population that is prone to develop chronic diseases. Along with this, there has been a rise in awareness regarding the complications of prolonged diabetes among the masses. This has impelled them to shift from oral drugs to insulin treatment due to the enhanced efficiency and outcomes associated with it, which is providing an impetus to the market growth. Apart from this, the rising inclination of patients toward enhanced diabetes preventive care has led to the uptake of advanced insulin storage devices that offer high portability and secure handling. Numerous smart product variants are also equipped with innovative features, such as dose reminders, expiry alerts, temperature alerts and auto messaging. This, coupled with the growing popularity of virtual training programs for diabetes management, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the emergence of innovative digital diabetes management tools and the increasing utilization of biochemical sensors and real-time monitoring technologies.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Arkray, Inc.

COOL sarl

Cooluli

DISONCARE

Medicool, Inc

ReadyCare, LLC

Xiamen Tawa Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Zhengzhou Dison Electric Co. Ltd.

Zhengzhou Olive Electronic Technology Co., Ltd

Breakup by Product Type:

Battery Operated Insulin Storage Devices

Insulated Kits Insulin Cooling Wallets Insulated Cooler Bags Insulin Cooling Pouches



Breakup by Patient Type:

Type 1 Diabetes Patients

Type 2 Diabetes Patients

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

