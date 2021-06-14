Gas Turbine Market 2021-26: Global Industry Growth, Size, Key Drivers and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gas Turbine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global gas turbine market size reached US$ 21.0 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is projected to exceed US$ 26.8 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026. A gas turbine refers to an internal combustion (IC) engine that creates electricity by using natural gases and liquid fuels, like propane, fuel oil and kerosene. As compared to other alternatives, gas turbines offer several benefits, including a high power-to-weight ratio, low operational cost, lesser pollutants and more compact sizes. The electricity produced by gas turbines is generally used for powering heavy machinery, such as aircraft, ships, trains, electrical generators, pumps and tanks.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Gas Turbine Market Trends
The increasing demand for uninterrupted electricity supply and widescale adoption of heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems are among the major factors driving the growth of the global gas turbine market. Moreover, rising concerns about the environmental impact of the existing power generation technologies are fueling the demand for high quality gas turbines across the globe as they help to significantly decrease carbon emissions. Also, market players are investing heavily in research and development (R&D) activities to improve the overall performance of gas turbines, which is driving the market growth further. For instance, General Electric (GE) Power announced the launch of 9HA units, which enable cost-effective fuel-to-electricity conversion.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Siemens
- GE
- MHPS
- Ansaldo
- Harbin Electric
- OPRA
- MAN Diesel
- Solar Turbines
- Vericor Power
- BHEL
- Centrax
- Zorya
- Caterpillar
- General Electric
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Breakup by Technology:
- Combined Cycle Gas Turbine
- Open Cycle Gas Turbine
Breakup by Design Type:
- Heavy Duty (Frame) Type
- Aeroderivative Type
Breakup by Rated Capacity:
- Above 300 MW
- 120-300 MW
- 40-120 MW
- Less Than 40 MW
Breakup by End-User:
- Power Generation
- Mobility
- Oil and Gas
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
