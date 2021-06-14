3D Animation Software Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Demand, Leading Companies and Future Scope by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “3D Animation Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global 3D animation software market exhibited strong growth in 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

3D animation software refers to a kind of computer graphics software that facilitates the designing, development and production of 3D graphics and animations. This computer-generated imagery (CGI) application can be used for modifying static and dynamic 3D content while controlling any particular object, environment or graphical element within a 3D scope. It also integrates artificial images and video footage in order to create realistic objects and scenes with the use of advanced technologies, such as animation packages, computer-aided design (CAD) programs, motion graphics, visual effects (VFX), 3D modeling and 3D rendering. Consequently, it is increasingly gaining prominence for a variety of applications across the media, architecture, healthcare and education sectors.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global 3D animation software market is majorly driven by rapid technological advancements. The growing prominence of virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI) has encouraged players from numerous industries to deploy 3D animation software for varied application segments. Moreover, the rising demand for 3D animation software from the advertisement sector is providing a boost to the market growth. These solutions are widely employed for developing creative effects in various brand advertisements and product promotions with improved visual analytics. These systems are also gaining widespread popularity in the media and entertainment field, wherein 3D modeling software is increasingly being used to create high-quality special effects. The market is further driven by the rising product demand from the gaming industry. There has been a growing need for animation software and stereoscopic 3D gaming platforms in an attempt to create realistic and immersive games with visually enhanced life-like characters and scenarios.

3D Animation Software Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the 3D animation software market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Adobe Systems Inc.

Pixologic Inc.

Autodessys Inc.

Corel Corporation

Sidefx Software

The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd.

Autodesk Inc.

Toon Boom Animation Inc.

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Zco Corporation

Maxon Computer

Newtek Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global 3D animation software market on the basis of technology, deployment, service, vertical and region.

Breakup by Technology:

3D Modeling

Motion Graphics

3D Rendering

Visual Effects (VFX)

Others

Breakup by Deployment:

On-Premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Service:

Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Integration and Deployment

Education and Training

Breakup by Vertical:

Media and Entertainment

Construction and Architecture

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Manufacturing

Education and Research

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

