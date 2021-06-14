Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Demand, Leading Companies and Future Scope by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global friction stir welding equipment market reached a value of US$ 183.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Friction stir welding (FSW) refers to an advanced solid-state joining procedure that combines two confronting workpieces without melting the material. The procedure involves the generation of frictional heat, which softens the area between the rotating device and workpiece material and mechanically intermixes the two metal workpieces. FSW is primarily used for structures that require high welding quality on account of its unique advantages, including cost-savings and weight reduction properties.

Market Trends and Drivers:

FSW equipment offers numerous advantages, including improved process robustness, limited impact on health and environment, and remarkable mechanical properties like high fatigue resistance and tensile strength. It also enables pore closure, resulting in a pore-free weld interface and refined microstructure, and making it highly suitable for welding preventive maintenance (PM) parts. Moreover, as FSW is a green technology, its application is expanding in different industries across the globe. For instance, it is employed in the automotive and aerospace industries on account of the increasing focus on reducing the weight of vehicles and aerospace components. The global friction stir welding equipment market is further driven by the utilization of FSW equipment to weld aluminum components in cars, such as driveshafts, rear axles and spoilers, bumper beans and crash boxes.

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global friction stir welding equipment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Manufacturing Technologies Inc.

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Colfax Corporation

General Tool Company

PaR Systems LLC.

FOOKE GmbH

Beijing FSW Technology Co. Ltd.

Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

Gatwick Technologies Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global friction stir welding equipment market on the basis of equipment type, end-use industry and region.

Breakup by Equipment Type:

Mobile Friction Stir Welding Equipment

Fixed Friction Stir Welding Equipment

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Railway Industry

Shipbuilding Industry

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

