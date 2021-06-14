Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Demand, Leading Companies and Future Scope by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global friction stir welding equipment market reached a value of US$ 183.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Friction stir welding (FSW) refers to an advanced solid-state joining procedure that combines two confronting workpieces without melting the material. The procedure involves the generation of frictional heat, which softens the area between the rotating device and workpiece material and mechanically intermixes the two metal workpieces. FSW is primarily used for structures that require high welding quality on account of its unique advantages, including cost-savings and weight reduction properties.
Market Trends and Drivers:
FSW equipment offers numerous advantages, including improved process robustness, limited impact on health and environment, and remarkable mechanical properties like high fatigue resistance and tensile strength. It also enables pore closure, resulting in a pore-free weld interface and refined microstructure, and making it highly suitable for welding preventive maintenance (PM) parts. Moreover, as FSW is a green technology, its application is expanding in different industries across the globe. For instance, it is employed in the automotive and aerospace industries on account of the increasing focus on reducing the weight of vehicles and aerospace components. The global friction stir welding equipment market is further driven by the utilization of FSW equipment to weld aluminum components in cars, such as driveshafts, rear axles and spoilers, bumper beans and crash boxes.
Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global friction stir welding equipment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Manufacturing Technologies Inc.
- Hitachi High-Tech Corporation
- Colfax Corporation
- General Tool Company
- PaR Systems LLC.
- FOOKE GmbH
- Beijing FSW Technology Co. Ltd.
- Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH
- Midea Group Co. Ltd.
- Gatwick Technologies Ltd.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global friction stir welding equipment market on the basis of equipment type, end-use industry and region.
Breakup by Equipment Type:
- Mobile Friction Stir Welding Equipment
- Fixed Friction Stir Welding Equipment
- Others
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Automotive Industry
- Aerospace Industry
- Railway Industry
- Shipbuilding Industry
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
