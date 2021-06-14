Mobile Mapping Market 2021-26: Global Growth, Key Players and Forecast Trends – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mobile Mapping Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global mobile mapping market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global mobile mapping market to grow at a CAGR of 15.70% during 2021-2026. Mobile mapping refers to the process through which geospatial information is obtained by integrating various navigation and remote sensing technologies on a moving platform. This technology enables users to record, measure, visualize and understand environments using sophisticated, high-resolution 360° optical camera systems. Today, the technology is used for mapping inaccessible areas, providing real-time information of vehicles to users and improving safety in power infrastructure and plants around the world.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Mobile Mapping Market Trends:

Mobile mapping is a cost-effective technology that helps in collecting highly accurate and dense data more quickly and efficiently than static scanning. Along with this, due to the escalating use of telecommunication networks and the increasing availability of low-cost and portable sensors, mobile mapping has become more dynamic and pervasive. This has prompted the development of advanced mapping technologies, like light detection and ranging (LiDAR) technology, which is utilized for studying natural and built environments with more precision and flexibility. This technology can be employed in a number of project data requirements, such as for providing a dense geospatial dataset as a 3D virtual world that can be explored from a variety of viewpoints. Besides, with the rapid proliferation of consumer electronics and internet services, consumers across the globe are increasingly preferring smartphones equipped with global positioning systems (GPS) to navigate roadways while traveling. As a result, the demand for mobile mapping technology is expected to increase in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Google LLC

Tele Atlas Survey BV

NAVTEQ Corporation

Leica Geosystems AG

Trimble Inc.

Topcon Corporation

NovAtel, Inc.

Javad GNSS, Inc.

Optech, LLC

Mitsubishi Corporation

Immersive Media Company

MapJack

National Opinion Research Center (NORC)

CycloMedia Technology BV

EveryScape, Inc

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Type:

3D Mapping

Licensing

Indoor Mapping

Location Based Services

Location Based Search

Breakup by Application:

Imaging Services

Aerial Mobile Mapping

Emergency Response

Internet Application

Facility Management

Satellite

Breakup by End-User:

Government

Oil and Gas

Mining

Military

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

