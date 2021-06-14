Aerosol Cans Market 2021-26: Key Players, Size, Share and Industry Trends – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aerosol Cans Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global aerosol cans market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026. Aerosol cans are a type of dispensing system that sprays out liquid particles in the form of an aerosol mist, spray or foam. These containers usually consist of a shell, valve and dip tube that effectively packs the contents of the can and offers high performance during storage and transportation. The product is kept at room temperature before it is poured into the can. Following this, the can is sealed using high pressure and the propellant, which can include butane, propane or carbon dioxide, is pumped in. Since the propellant under high pressures is not able to expand into the gaseous form, it stays in the liquid form while the pressure is maintained. As soon as the valve opens, the mixture of the liquid product and the liquified-gas propellant moves through the dip tube in an upward direction, which is then vaporized into a fine mist. Usually made up of metals like steel or aluminum, these cans are widely used for a wide array of applications, ranging from disinfectants to shaving cream, across numerous industries, including agriculture, automotive and personal care.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aerosol-cans-market/requestsample

Global Aerosol Cans Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by an increase in the uptake of personal care products. The confluence of various factors, including rapid urbanization, improving living standards and inflating disposable income levels, has provided a boost to the growing trend of personal grooming among both the female and male consumers. Consequently, there is a significant increase in the sales of deodorants, body mists, face mists, shaving foam and hair sprays, among other personal care products, which is contributing to the rising demand for aerosol cans. Moreover, the growing sales of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) are also expected to provide a thrust to the market growth. This has been further aided by the continuous expansion of modern retail formats. In addition to this, spray paints are widely utilized in the automotive industry for personalized designs on automobiles, which is influencing the demand for aerosol cans. Furthermore, an enhanced focus toward sustainable development has contributed to the rising preference for eco-friendly packaging solutions. The most common metal used for the production of these cans is aluminum, which is cost effective and energy efficient in nature.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3hHJCnj

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Aero-pack Industries Inc.

Ardagh Group

Arminak & Associates

Alucon

Ball Corporation

Bharat Containers

CCL Containers

Colep

Crown Holdings Inc.

DS Containers Inc.

Exal

Jamestrong

Nampak

Spray Products Corp.

WestRock

Breakup by Product Type:

Straight Wall Aerosol Cans

Necked-In Aerosol Cans

Shaped Aerosol Cans

Breakup by Material:

Aluminum

Steel

Plastic

Others

Breakup by Propellant Used:

Compressed Gas Propellant

Liquefied Gas Propellant

Breakup by Capacity:

<100ml

100-250 ml

251-500 ml

> 500ml

Breakup by Application:

Personal Care Products

Household Products

Healthcare Products

Automotive Products

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Other Reports by IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/united-states-scada-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/japan-virtual-reality-gaming-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/united-states-virtual-reality-gaming-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/united-states-gluten-free-oats-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/india-welding-consumables-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/united-states-welding-consumables-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/gcc-welding-consumables-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/asia-pacific-crane-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/india-crane-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/united-states-signal-generator-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05