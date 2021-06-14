Adhesive Tapes Market 2021-26: Industry Trends, Key Players, Growth and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Adhesive Tapes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global adhesive tapes market reached a value of US$ 59 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global adhesive tapes market to reach a value of US$ 81.40 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.40% during 2021-2026. An adhesive tape, also known as a self-stick or sticky tape, is used to bond or join objects together. It is composed of carriers (non-woven fabric, foam and metal foil), pressure-sensitive adhesives or PSAs (rubber, silicone, urethane and acrylic) and separators (paper and film). The usage of adhesive tapes is gaining traction across the globe as a solution for fastening and joining. This can be attributed to their low-cost, ease of use, ability to bond dissimilar substrates, uniform thickness and gap filling properties as compared to traditional fastening systems.

Global Adhesive Tapes Market Trends:

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the market is the diversified applications of adhesive tapes across various industry verticals. In the automotive industry, for instance, they play a crucial role in the assembly of lightweight, aerodynamic structures on the exterior surface of automobiles. Similarly, these tapes are imbued with antigen adhesives for use in wound dressing in the healthcare industry. With the rising penetration of e-commerce platforms, adhesive tapes are increasingly being used in the packaging of a variety of products. However, the negative impacts of synthetic adhesives on both human health and the environment have encouraged governments of various countries to impose stringent environmental regulations. Owing to this, market players are introducing eco-friendly adhesive tapes, which are an excellent alternative to their petroleum-based counterparts. For instance, TESA SE, a leading manufacturer of self-adhesive products, has launched sustainable adhesive tapes made using bio-based and recycled materials. Manufacturers are also introducing various functional adhesive tapes made using weather and UV-resistant materials.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

3M Company

Nitto Denko Corporation

Tesa SE

Lintec Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.

Shurtape Technologies, LLC.

Scapa Group PLC

Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg

Nichiban Co. Ltd.

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

Breakup by Material:

Polypropylene

Paper

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others

Breakup by Resin:

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Hot-Melt-Based

Breakup by Application:

Packaging Tapes

Masking Tapes

Specialized Tapes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

