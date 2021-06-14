Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Forecast 2021-26: Key Players, Industry Growth, Research and Opportunity – IMARC Group

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global nitrogenous fertilizers market size reached a value of US$ 68.01 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global nitrogenous fertilizers market to reach a value of US$ 85.67 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.90% during 2021-2026. Nitrogen plays a vital role in the overall growth and development of plants as it is employed in the process of photosynthesis. Although it is abundantly available in the environment, only a few of the plants can absorb it. Therefore, nitrogen is synthetically provided to the crops in the form of nitrogenous fertilizer. They are inorganic nitrous compounds that aid in rapid shoot growth, production of healthy flower buds, improvement in the quality of the fruit and enhancing flower differentiation. These fertilizers generally comprise varying quantities of ammonium sulfate, ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, urea and other substances, which are mixed along with animal manure.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Trends:

Owing to the growing global population and inflating income levels of consumers, there is a significant rise in the demand for food across the globe. This, in confluence with rapid urbanization and decreasing availability of arable land, is boosting the overall sales of nitrogenous fertilizers. However, high concentrations of nitrogen can accumulate on the edible parts of leafy vegetables and their consumption can negatively impact human health. As a result, farmers nowadays are developing suitable strategies for optimum utilization of nitrogenous fertilizers on farms. Apart from this, as nitrogenous fertilizers help in improving soil fertility and enhancing crop yield, their demand is being catalyzed around the world. Furthermore, governments of various countries are funding the utilization of advanced techniques and fertilizers to maximize productivity.

Key Market Segmentation:

Yara International ASA

Bunge Limited

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

TogliattiAzot

Nutrien Ltd.

EuroChem Group

OCI Nitrogen

URALCHEM JSC

ICL Specialty Fertilizers

SABIC

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd.

Coromandel International Limited.

Koch Industries, Inc.

Hellagrolip SA

Sinofert Holdings Limited

CVR Partners LP

Breakup by Type:

Urea

Ammonium Nitrate

Ammonium Sulfate

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)

Others

Breakup by Crop Type:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Dry

Others

Breakup by Mode of Application:

Soil

Foliar

Fertigation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

