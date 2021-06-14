North America Calcium Chloride Market Growth, Outlook, Demand, Analysis and Opportunity 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” North America Calcium Chloride Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The North America Calcium Chloride Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Calcium chloride (CaCl2) refers to an inorganic substance that is an ionic compound of calcium and chlorine. Characterized by high solubility, it is a whitish, anhydrous salt that is obtained by neutralizing hydrochloric acid with calcium hydroxide. Apart from this, it is hygroscopic in nature and is widely used as a desiccant in water treatment plants. It also finds extensive applications in de-icing, food processing and dust control.

Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the rising demand for de-icing agents in North America due to the prevalence of extremely cold temperatures in the region. Moreover, the rapidly expanding construction sector also utilizes calcium chloride as a concrete accelerator that offers high initial strength by catalyzing up the hydration process, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. The market is further driven by the widespread utilization of calcium chloride across the food and beverages sector as a preservative, flavor enhancer, and tenderizing and firming agent. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the widespread product demand from the mining sector and the rising need for efficient dust-controlling agents in the region.

North America Calcium Chloride Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Application, Product Type, Raw Material and Grade.

Key Regions Analyzed:

United States

Canada

Market by Application:

De-Icing

Dust Control and Road Stabilization

Drilling Fluids

Construction

Industrial Processing

Others

Market by Product Type:

Liquid

Hydrated Solid

Anhydrous Solid

Market by Raw Material:

Natural Brine

Solvay Process (by-product)

Limestone and HCL

Others

Market by Grade:

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

